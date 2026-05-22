Navigating the Study Abroad Process: Tips for Filipino Students at the EducationUSA University Fair

The EducationUSA University Fair in Quezon City provided free advising services and connected students directly with US universities. Students were given guidance on how to choose a university, comply with requirements, and secure funding, as well as information on scholarships and available funding options.

Photo by: Sherylin Untalan/GMA News For many Filipinos hoping to study in the United States, the process can be long and overwhelming—from choosing a university to complying with requirements and securing funding.

At the EducationUSA University Fair in Quezon City, students were given guidance on how to navigate the process, with American institutions and education advisers offering firsthand information. With thousands of universities and colleges in the United States, students were encouraged to look beyond well-known schools. Application requirements vary per school but typically include academic records, essays, and standardized tests. Many universities also require proof of English proficiency through exams such as IELTS, depending on the applicant's background.

Education advisers said it is important for students to check specific requirements early to avoid delays in the application process





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Study Abroad University Fair Filipinos Educationusa American Institutions Requirements Fulbright Commission Financial Aid Colleges Universities IELTS Not Planning To Study Abroad Immediately

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