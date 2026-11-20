Nature Haven opens in Antipolo, featuring a vanilla farm, medicinal plant garden, and villas. Dr. Jimmy Galvez Tan and Dr. Tan officiate the sustainable tourism destination.

Nature Haven has officially opened its doors to the public in Antipolo, establishing a new countryside destination dedicated to nature, wellness, and sustainable living. The inauguration ceremony was formally led by Dr. Jimmy Galvez Tan, the former Secretary of Health and Head of Antipolo Tourism, who was joined by Antipolo Tourism OIC Mel F. Llait for the ribbon-cutting. The property is situated in the picturesque countryside of Barangay San Jose, Antipolo, offering visitors a refreshing escape surrounded by lush greenery, formal gardens, and natural landscapes.

Botika Garden and Vanilla Farm Features

The destination distinguishes itself through unique agricultural attractions, including the cultivation of vanilla, noted as the world's second most popular spice after saffron. This crop thrives in the tropical climate of the Philippines, providing an educational and sensory experience for guests. Visitors can also explore the Botika Garden, which showcases edible and medicinal plants such as talinum, damong maria, and botones-botonesan, alongside other useful herbs and commonly overlooked weeds.

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The garden highlights the value of traditional Filipino plant knowledge and demonstrates the many health benefits derived from nature. Guided walks through the vanilla farm and the Botika Garden at Ed's Farm in Sitio Tansa, Antipolo, were featured during the celebration. These walks aim to educate attendees on the richness of Philippine plants and encourage a deeper connection with the local environment.

Guests, Speakers, and Celebration Details

The inauguration event featured Benjamin D. Turgano, a former President of Wesleyan University-Philippines from 2019 to 2024 and a retired Regional Trial Court Judge from Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as a guest speaker. The occasion was further enlivened by a Thanksgiving and birthday celebration honoring Atty. Edgar E. Tarriela. Family members, friends, and distinguished guests joined the gathering, which was filled with friendship, appreciation, and happy memories.

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Notable attendees included Carolina Jimenez, Joel Jimenez of GMA 7, former MWSS chairman Angel Lazaro and his wife Zeny, Liwayway Chato, and Syl De Leon. The event also featured a mini art exhibit showcasing playful works by the Creatively Abled of Antipolo. This celebration marked both the opening of the new destination and Ed's memorable milestone, creating a sense of community and shared joy among those present.

Facilities and Future Community Impact

Nature Haven provides comprehensive amenities for recreation and relaxation, including seven villas, a swimming pool, a café and bar, landscaped gardens, bamboo groves, mango trees, and a natural creek. These features make the property an ideal venue for family gatherings, celebrations, and countryside retreats. Nestled alongside a scenic brook between Ed's Farm and Flor's Garden Events Place, the destination serves as more than just a tourist spot.

With its combination of nature, agriculture, wellness, and recreation, Nature Haven hopes to become a place where visitors can reconnect with nature and enjoy meaningful moments with family and friends. Atty. Tarriela originally envisioned this sanctuary as a living space where lifelong learning and the celebrations of life will continuously flourish through the years. The property stands as a testament to the region's commitment to sustainable tourism and community engagement.