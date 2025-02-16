National University Dominates De La Salle in UAAP Volleyball Opener

National University makes a strong statement in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament, sweeping De La Salle University in straight sets. The Lady Bulldogs, led by head coach Sherwin Meneses, showcased their dominance throughout the match, securing a convincing victory.

National University celebrated a triumphant return to the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament with a resounding victory over De La Salle University , sweeping them 25-23, 25-21, 25-18. The win marked a powerful start to the Lady Bulldogs' title defense under the guidance of head coach Sherwin Meneses . The match unfolded with both teams displaying competitive spirit. La Salle, aiming for redemption after a disappointing previous season, tied the first set at 23-all.

However, NU maintained their composure, with Sheena Toring delivering a timely quick attack, followed by a crucial attack error from Shevana Laput, securing the set for the defending champions. The second set saw La Salle attempting to stay in contention, but Alyssa Solomon proved to be a dominant force for NU, leading her team to a 23-19 advantage. Vange Alinsug, who briefly left the court due to a knee injury, returned and clinched the set-winning point, giving NU a commanding 2-0 lead. In the decisive third set, NU broke away from a 6-all deadlock with an impressive 13-3 run. Solomon's powerful kill on the right wing extended their lead to a significant 19-9, effectively controlling the momentum of the match. Though La Salle fought back, a service error from Amie Provido allowed NU to complete the sweep and secure their impressive victory.Bella Belen spearheaded NU's offensive charge with 14 points, including 10 attacks, three aces, and one block, while also contributing six receptions. Solomon added 13 points to the Lady Bulldogs' tally. For La Salle, Laput led the scoring with 18 points, all from attacks, while Angel Canino struggled, managing only seven points and being almost scoreless in the third set. National University's victory not only marked a successful start to their season but also provided a fitting welcome for Meneses in his return to the collegiate scene.





