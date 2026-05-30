National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Mandaue to Enshrine 26 Authentic Relics from Rome, Including Bone of Saint Peter

The National Shrine of Saint Joseph will receive 26 relics, including a first-class bone of Saint Peter, strengthening ties with Vatican.

The National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City is set to receive and publicly enshrine 26 authentic religious relics from Rome, including a first-class bone relic of Saint Peter .

Rector Fr. Ian Fel Balankig announced that Church authorities in Rome granted the relics due to the shrine's longstanding devotion and its century-old, life-sized Señor de Cena image depicting the Last Supper. This development is expected to deepen the spiritual connection of local Catholic faithful to the universal Church and provide greater access to sacred objects for prayer and veneration.

The collection comprises relics of Saint Joseph, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the 12 Apostles, and six saints known for their devotion to Saint Joseph. Among the most significant is a first-class bone relic of Saint Peter, considered the first pope. Parish personnel spent the afternoon of May 24, 2026, sorting and placing the relics into reliquaries, specialized containers for preserving and displaying sacred objects. The following day, official arrival rites, processing, sealing, and enshrinement were scheduled at the shrine.

Balankig explained that Church authorities in Rome directly granted the relics, strengthening historical and spiritual ties between the Mandaue-based shrine and the Vatican. The relic of Saint Peter was entrusted specifically because Rome recognizes the significance of the Señor de Cena and the devotion maintained in Mandaue. Balankig emphasized that Catholics should not view relics as magical objects or charms capable of granting wishes on their own.

He stated, 'For Catholics, relics are sacred reminders of holy men and women who lived exemplary lives of faith. Through their intercession, we ask God for grace and blessings.

' Relics consist of physical remains of saints, such as bones, or objects that belonged to them. Their significance lies in their role as tangible links to individuals whose lives reflected deep holiness, rather than any supernatural power in the objects themselves. The priest said the decision to place the relics on public display allows ordinary faithful to pray before them and seek spiritual inspiration, rather than limiting access to a select few.

He added, 'We want the faithful to have the opportunity to venerate these relics and strengthen their faith. These sacred objects are meant to be accessible to the people, not hidden away for private use.

' Balankig also discussed the rigorous authentication process undertaken by the Catholic Church before public veneration. Authorized custodians in Rome, specifically the postulator general of the Discalced Augustinians, issued seven official ecclesiastical documents certifying the authenticity of the relics. These documents, known as authentics, bear official signatures and seals verifying that the relics are genuine. The authentication process covers both first-class relics, such as physical remains of saints, and second-class relics, which include personal belongings.

'The Church is very strict when it comes to relics. Every relic must be supported by official documentation and ecclesiastical seals to ensure its authenticity,' Balankig said. Once authenticated, the relics are carefully placed inside reliquaries and sealed before public veneration. Church leaders believe the arrival of the relics will become a significant milestone for the National Shrine of Saint Joseph and for Catholic devotees throughout Cebu and neighboring provinces.

For Balankig, the enshrinement represents a deeper connection between the local Church in Mandaue and the centuries-old traditions of the Catholic faith rooted in Rome. As preparations continue, the shrine expects to welcome devotees who wish to witness the enshrinement and offer prayers before the relics. The event underscores the shrine's role as a spiritual center and highlights the enduring devotion to Saint Joseph and the Apostles in the Philippines





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Relics Saint Peter National Shrine Of Saint Joseph Mandaue Vatican

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