National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) Raises Alert Levels for Luzon Power Grid

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has declared a yellow and red alert for the Luzon power grid due to abnormal power demand resulting from various heatwaves and power outages. The alerts are in place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and then another yellow alert is declared from 8 p.m. to evening.

The Luzon power grid was placed under yellow and red alert s on Wednesday afternoon to evening, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

At a press briefing, NGCP spokesperson Atty. Cynthia Alabanza announced that a yellow alert is raised from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., to be followed by a red alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and another yellow alert from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. A yellow alert is declared when the reserve power in the grid becomes low. While supply is still enough to meet current demand, it no longer reaches the required safety margin.

During this level, the possibility of rotational power interruptions increases. A red alert is the highest alert level and is declared when the electricity supply is insufficient to meet demand since the reserves are depleted. During this status, widespread power interruptions or rotational brownouts are expected as electricity is temporarily cut in certain areas on a scheduled basis to prevent the entire grid from collapsing.

The Luzon grid is running at an available capacity of 14,153 megawatts (MW) against a peak demand of 13,558 MW, resulting in an operating reserve margin of 595 MW. The alert is due to the abnormal demand as a result of various heatwaves and power outages across Luzon





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National Grid Corporation Of The Philippines Yellow Alert Red Alert Luzon Power Grid Abnormal Demand Various Heatwaves Power Outages

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