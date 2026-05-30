National Capital Region Wins Secondary Girls' Volleyball Title in 2026 Palarong Pambansa

National Capital Region defends its secondary girls' volleyball title in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa after defeating Negros Island Region in the final match.

National Capital Region defended its secondary girls' volleyball title after conquering Negros Island Region , 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18, in the final of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa .

Diza Marie Berayo, Mary Nicole Pelaez, and Raine Alonzo shouldered the scoring load as NCR pounced on an NIR side that lost star outside hitter Rhose Almendralejo late in the opening set due to an injury. Berayo finished with a game-high 17 points built on 13 attacks, 3 aces, and 1 block, while Pelaez registered 16 points highlighted by 12 attacks, including the title-clinching hit that sent the Metro Stars into jubilation.

Alonzo supplied 14 points as NCR beat practically the same opponent for the second straight year. Things looked bright for NIR early on as it led 23-22 in the first set before tragedy struck when Almendralejo went down with an apparent left knee injury following an attack. Almendralejo, recognized as the Most Impressive Player, Best Outside Hitter, and Best Server of this Palaro, needed to be stretchered out of the court and never returned.

The Vipers still won the opening set, but the absence of their best player proved too much to overcome as NCR won the next three sets to complete its title repeat. For NIR team captain Brianna Nikola Ang, though, the Vipers did not go out without swinging. She tallied a team-high-tying 10 points, along with Cristina Madele Gale, Jhaennine Mayang, and Memielle Jolliene Letran, who also put up 10 points each in the loss





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National Capital Region Secondary Girls' Volleyball 2026 Palarong Pambansa Negros Island Region Rhose Almendralejo

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