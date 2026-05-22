National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Says Arrest Warrant Cannot Be Served to Legal Counsel, Amid Arrest Warrant for Senator Dela Rosa in ICC

NBI Director Melvin Matibag reinforces the need for personal service of arrest warrants and clarifies that the arrest warrant issued to Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa by the ICC cannot be served to his legal counsel. He adds that a dedicated team is working to locate and arrest Dela Rosa, following Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida's announcement.

An arrest warrant cannot be served to the suspected individual's legal counsel . Because the warrant should be served personally, under the Rules of Court. This comes amid a viral video of lawyer Jimmy Bondoc, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's legal counsel , saying in an interview that the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant may be served to the senator's lawyers.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant for 'alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator' in the crimes against humanity of murder from July 3, 2016, until the end of April 2018, wherein at least 32 persons died





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arrest Warrant Personal Service Legal Counsel International Criminal Court Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa Habeas Corpus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PNP awaits DOJ instruction on ICC warrant against Senator Dela RosaThe Philippine National Police (PNP) is waiting for instruction from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the possible implementation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa. The Supreme Court (SC) also denied issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the ICC warrant against Dela Rosa.

Read more »

NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. Condemns Senate Security Officers' Use of ForceThe NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. (NBI-REXEAI) has condemned Senate security officers who "unjustifiably" discharged their firearms on May 13, amid heightened tensions at the Senate. The NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. (NBI-REXEAI) expressed support for NBI chief Melvin Matibag and condemned the Senate security officers' actions as undermining the fabric of law and order.

Read more »

PNP, NBI tasked to arrest 'fugitive' Bato dela Rosa —DOJPNP, NBI tasked to arrest 'fugitive' Bato Dela Rosa, DOJ says

Read more »

Government to Enforce ICC Warrant of Arrest Against Senator Ronald Dela RosaThe Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announces that the government will officially enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, who remains on the run after the Supreme Court denied his plea for a temporary restraining order. Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case of former president Rodrigo Duterte over their ‘war on drugs’ campaign that reportedly killed thousands.

Read more »