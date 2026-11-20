NASA's Voyager 1 has become the first spacecraft to travel more than a light-day from Earth, reaching over 16 billion miles from home after 49 years of flight. The milestone comes as the probe faces power shortages and a recent data transmission problem.

NASA confirmed Thursday that Voyager 1 has become the first spacecraft to travel beyond one light-day from Earth. The probe reached the milestone after 49 years, two months and 11 days of flight.

Voyager 1 passed the distance light travels in a day, about 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometers), as expected on Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT). A radio signal from the spacecraft was received in Madrid through NASA's Deep Space Network, the agency's international array of radio antennas. The signal took about 24 hours to reach Earth. Flight controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory received the call Thursday, exactly one day after it was sent.

Also read Voyager 1 becomes first spacecraft to reach one light-day from Earth

NASA Engineers Celebrate Voyager 1 Milestone

NASA engineer Nshan Kazaryan announced the confirmation to cheers and applause. He said, After 16 billion miles of exploration, Voyager 1 continues its journey into the unknown. Nicola Fox, NASA's head of science, told a JPL event, This is such an amazing day. She praised the team that just continues to let Voyager keep on trekking out there.

Fox also said the mission will never truly end. When's the mission going to end? It's never going to end, even when we can no longer talk to Voyager, she said. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object.

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It is currently flying in the direction of the star Gliese 445, about 17 light-years from Earth. If it keeps its current pace, it would pass within about 1.7 light-years of that star in roughly 40,000 years. The probe is traveling at almost 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 kilometers per hour). It crossed the outer edge of the heliosphere, the sun's protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields, to enter interstellar space in 2012.

Voyager 1 Historical Journey Through Solar System

Earlier in its mission, Voyager 1 journeyed past Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system's two largest planets. It launched in 1977, swept past Jupiter in 1979 and Saturn in 1980. In 1990, it snapped the most distant photo ever taken of Earth, the Pale Blue Dot. It became the most distant human-made object in 1998.

Voyager 1 is showing signs of its age. It stopped transmitting science and engineering data last week, though it has remained in contact with Earth. The carrier signal that normally conveys that data kept coming in strong. Along with flight path calculations, it allowed the team to confirm the light-day milestone.

Controllers are trying to figure out why the flow of science and engineering data stopped. A similar problem three years ago was traced to an onboard computer. Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd expressed confidence that the probe would resume transmitting data. She said, We're one light-day, but we are definitely not done yet.

Voyager mission manager Kareem Badaruddin said, And, meanwhile, we're running out of power. A JPL representative said this week that recent power-saving measures could give the two Voyager spacecraft enough power to stay in communication with Earth for three to four more years. Badaruddin said, The anomalies have become normal for us. He added, We're having to work with today's technology to interface with aging technology and just solving problems that way.

Voyager Spacecraft Collecting Interstellar Data

Voyager 1 is collecting data on the effects from the sun, such as solar storms that cause shocks and pressure fronts extending as far away as the probe's current location. It is also studying fast-moving energetic particles called galactic cosmic rays in interstellar space. Voyager project scientist Linda Spilker said Voyager 1 is down to two instruments and Voyager 2 is down to three.

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NASA has turned off instruments on both probes to conserve diminishing electrical power from their decaying plutonium power sources. Fox said, They're in an area of space that we've never been to, so every single bit of data that comes back is precious. She also spoke of the possibility of sending nuclear-powered probes for further study of interstellar space. What you want is a lot of power, she said.

Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, are NASA's longest-operating space missions. They have been churning out data for nearly a half-century. Voyager 2 actually beat its twin into space by two weeks. But its route to Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune was slower and longer.

Voyager 2 Expected To Reach Light Day Milestone

It did not reach interstellar space until 2018. Voyager 2 is very healthy, Dodd said. It is expected to reach the light-day distance in November 2035. Each Voyager carries a Golden Record brimming with the sounds of Earth.

The project was led by the late Cornell University astronomer Carl Sagan, who also coined the phrase Pale Blue Dot for Voyager 1's farewell glimpse of Earth. NASA expects the gold-plated phonographic records, time capsules for anyone or anything that might encounter them, to last more than 1 billion years. Voyager deputy project scientist Jamie Rankin of Princeton University sees an optimistic message in Voyager 1's persistence.

She said, I think that this should be a reminder to all of us that no matter how long it takes or how dark things get, or what we think our limitations are, we should never stop shining and never stop reaching for the stars, for we never know how far we will go. Shine on, Voyager, shine on. A light-year is a more familiar concept for many people, a metric used for enormous cosmic distances.

It is the distance a particle of light, called a photon, travels in a year, about 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers). Voyager 1 has now traveled one light-day, a tiny fraction of that distance. NASA could not confirm the newest distance record until the signal reached the control team via the deep space telescope near Madrid. But that did not stop the space agency from wishing everyone a Happy Voyager light-day day via social media on Wednesday.