NASA Names Artemis III Crew for Earth-Orbit Test Paving Way for 2028 Moon Landing

NASA has announced the four-person crew for the Artemis III mission's upcoming Earth-orbit demonstration flight. This two-week test will practice docking with lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, advancing the agency's accelerated plan for a crewed moon landing in 2028 and a future Mars expedition.

NASA announced the crew for its Artemis III mission, marking a pivotal step in the agency's ambitious plan to return astronauts to the moon. The mission, scheduled for a no-earlier-than date in 2028 for a lunar landing, will feature an innovative precursor flight: a two-week orbital demonstration around Earth.

During this demo, the four-person crew will practice critical docking maneuvers between their Orion capsule and two separate lunar lander vehicles, one developed by SpaceX and the other by Blue Origin. This Earth-orbit test aims to validate technologies and operational procedures for the eventual descent to the lunar surface, a feat not accomplished since the Apollo program concluded in the 1970s.

The Artemis III crew members include NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik (mission commander), Frank Rubio, and Andre Douglas, along with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano. They will not travel to the moon on this specific flight but will remain in Earth orbit. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman expressed confidence in the crew, stating, "To the Artemis III crew, we wish you Godspeed on the journey ahead.

" The competition to provide the human landing system is a central pillar of the Artemis program, with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin as the primary contenders. This race faced a recent complication when Blue Origin's massive New Glenn rocket experienced a catastrophic failure during an engine-firing test on the launch pad in Florida. The explosion, which shook nearby homes and lit up the sky with an orange fireball, raised questions about the timeline.

However, NASA's Jeremy Parsons characterized the incident as a "learning opportunity" and affirmed the space agency's confidence that Blue Origin's rocket will be ready in time for its role in the mission. Meanwhile, NASA has been actively investing in lunar infrastructure, awarding hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to four companies, including Blue Origin, to develop landers, rovers, and drones for a future sustainable moon base.

This base is envisioned by Administrator Isaacman as the essential staging ground for future human expeditions to Mars. NASA has recently revamped the Artemis program under Isaacman's leadership, adopting a more accelerated approach reminiscent of the Apollo era's rapid development cycles. The strategy now includes the Earth-orbit demonstration flight before targeting the historic lunar landing. The crew expressed the weight and excitement of their selection.

Commander Randy Bresnik said, "We are certainly humbled as a crew to be able to be your crew that executes this Artemis III mission in space.

" Mission Specialist Andre Douglas added, "My brain - it is going a mile a minute right now. But my heart, it is so warm. It is so full.

" The mission's success hinges on the seamless coordination between NASA and its commercial partners, the reliability of new spacecraft, and the ability to overcome technical setbacks. The two-week orbital test is a crucial bridge between the uncrewed Artemis I flight, the crewed Artemis II lunar flyby, and the ultimate goal of a sustainable human presence on the moon, which will serve as a proving ground for the next giant leap: a crewed mission to Mars





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NASA Artemis III Moon Landing Spacex Blue Origin Lunar Lander Orion Capsule Earth Orbit Test Crew Mission Artemis Program Mars Expedition Randy Bresnik Luca Parmitano

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