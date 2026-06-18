Napolcom Employee Arrested for Firearm Brandishing; Commission Vows Transparency and Accountability

A Napolcom employee faces grave threats charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a TNVS driver while intoxicated. The commission publicly addresses the incident, apologizes, and announces administrative actions including relief from duty and mandatory drug testing for the implicated unit.

The National Police Commission ( Napolcom ), under the leadership of Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan, held a public press briefing to address the arrest of one of its own employees, Police Inspector III Jaime Hermogenes Flores, Jr., assigned to the Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS).

The arrest stems from a reported firearm-brandishing and grave threats incident involving a TNVS driver on June 12, 2026. Initial investigations by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) indicate that the incident began with a traffic collision between Flores and the driver on EDSA near Robinsons Galleria.

Despite traffic personnel attempts to mediate, Flores, who was allegedly intoxicated, reportedly drew his service firearm, threatened the driver, and used profanity, leading the victim to file a formal complaint for grave threats at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office. During the briefing, Flores publicly apologized to the victim, his family, his IMIS colleagues, and Commissioner Calinisan, acknowledging his failure to uphold the honor and standards expected of a Napolcom employee.

Commissioner Calinisan stressed that the decision to make the case public demonstrates Napolcom's commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust. He described the incident as shameful and destabilizing but expressed confidence that the commission would recover, emphasizing that it does not define Napolcom's overall character. The commissioner also apologized to the public and assured fair handling without special treatment, pledging continued dedicated service.

Commissioner Calinisan announced immediate administrative actions: Flores has been relieved from duty and placed under the administrative holding unit pending proceedings. A show-cause order was served, requiring Flores to submit a written explanation within five days, after which a preliminary investigation will determine if a prima facie case exists for formal charges.

Additionally, all IMIS personnel are mandated to undergo surprise drug testing and psychological evaluation to uphold accountability and institutional integrity. The commissioner guaranteed a fair hearing based solely on evidence, not on Flores's status as a Napolcom employee. Napolcom reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a police service that embodies integrity, discipline, and humanity





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Napolcom Police Inspector Firearm Brandishing Grave Threats TNVS EDSA Transparency Accountability

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