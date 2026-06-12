NAIA Terminal 3 Land Ownership to Transfer Under P48-Billion Deal

The Manila International Airport Authority will purchase the 61-hectare property of NAIA Terminal 3 from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for P48 billion, payable over 15 years, to secure long-term control and enable modernization projects.

The ownership of the land housing Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 ( NAIA 3 ) is set to transfer following a P48-billion agreement between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority ( BCDA ) and the Manila International Airport Authority ( MIAA ).

The BCDA announced on Friday that a ceremonial agreement for the 61-hectare property was signed on June 11 after prolonged negotiations. Under the terms, the MIAA will pay the total amount over 15 years, beginning with a P10-billion down payment. Last year, the two agencies executed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) granting the MIAA three years to decide between purchasing the land for P48.89 billion or continuing to lease it.

That MOA had already increased the annual lease from P180 million to P489 million. The BCDA, mandated to monetize former military lands, will see the payment structure include deductions for prior lease payments from the down payment, with the remaining balance incurring 5 percent annual interest. The payment schedule involves semiannual installments of about P3.74 billion per year.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose emphasized that securing ownership strengthens stewardship of a key government asset and supports long-term aviation development, providing certainty for planning and management. BCDA President Joshua Bingcang described the deal as years of careful work to maximize public asset value, placing the property with the agency best suited to leverage it while generating revenue for public services and infrastructure.

The agreement is portrayed as a forward-looking solution that benefits current and future generations, enabling the MIAA to pursue crucial upgrades, expansions, and modernization to meet rising passenger demand and enhance global connectivity. NAIA handled 27 million passengers last year, underscoring the need for improved facilities. The transaction aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s push to modernize transport infrastructure. Proceeds will support the BCDA's mandate under Republic Act 7227 to convert former U.S. military reservations into economic growth hubs.

Part of the funds will go to the Bureau of the Treasury as dividends and contributions to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other beneficiaries, while the remainder will finance infrastructure projects across BCDA's economic zones. This deal marks a significant step in optimizing government assets for national development and aviation progress





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NAIA 3 BCDA MIAA Land Sale Airport Modernization P48 Billion Philippines Aviation Infrastructure

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