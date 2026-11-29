Ninoy Aquino International Airport temporarily halted operations on two runways following a technical issue with a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Albay. Crews worked to remove the disabled aircraft to restore normal services by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) experienced a significant operational disruption on Sunday after Philippine Airlines flight PR 2923 encountered a critical mechanical failure during its approach to Manila. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines ( CAAP) confirmed that the incident necessitated the temporary closure of Runways 06/24, forcing a shift to Runway 13 for all subsequent aircraft movements. This emergency response was triggered by the presence of the disabled aircraft on the active tarmac, which created an immediate safety hazard for landing and takeoff operations across the primary runway system.

Aircraft Mechanical Failure Forces Diversion

Philippine Airlines confirmed that flight PR 2923, which was scheduled to depart for Daraga in Albay, was forced to return to Manila due to a malfunction in its hydraulic system. The airline emphasized that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remained the top priority as the situation unfolded. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft, which had to be left on the runway while maintenance and recovery teams assessed the extent of the damage. The hydraulic issue required immediate attention to ensure the aircraft could be safely moved without causing further complications to airport operations.

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Recovery Operations and Runway Reopening Plans

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator managing the airport infrastructure, stated that its technical crews began replacing the damaged tires of the disabled aircraft at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday. This repair was a critical step in preparing the aircraft for towing, as the damaged tires posed a risk to the runway surface and the towing equipment itself. NNIC announced that the target time for reopening the affected runways was 5 p.m. on the same day. The operator committed to providing status updates by that deadline or sooner if the removal process was completed ahead of schedule, ensuring transparency for travelers and airlines affected by the delay.

Stakeholder Coordination and Safety Protocols

Philippine Airlines issued a statement confirming that the airline was working closely with relevant government agencies and the airport operator to facilitate the safe removal of the aircraft from Runway 06/24. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) monitored the situation to ensure that all safety protocols were strictly followed during the recovery phase. The authority noted that Runway 13 was utilized for aircraft operations while Runways 06/24 were closed, a measure designed to minimize disruption to the overall flow of air traffic. This coordination between the airline, the airport operator, and the aviation authority is standard procedure for handling technical emergencies that require runway closures.

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Impact on Airport Operations and Passenger Travel

The temporary closure of two runways at NAIA had immediate implications for flight schedules and passenger travel plans across the airport. By shifting operations to Runway 13, the airport could maintain a limited level of service, but the capacity for simultaneous landings and takeoffs was significantly reduced. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of major international hubs to mechanical failures and the importance of rapid response teams in mitigating delays. Travelers were advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight status, as the restoration of normal operations was dependent on the successful towing of the disabled aircraft and the inspection of the runway surface for any debris or damage.

Restoration of Normal Airport Services

As the day progressed, the focus remained on the efficient execution of the recovery plan to restore full operational capacity at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) continued to work diligently to ensure that the runway would be ready for normal use by the targeted 5 p.m. deadline. The successful resolution of this incident relied on the combined efforts of the technical teams, the airline staff, and the regulatory bodies overseeing aviation safety. Once the aircraft was cleared and the runway inspected, NAIA was expected to resume full operations, minimizing the long-term impact on the thousands of passengers who rely on the airport daily for domestic and international travel.