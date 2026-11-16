Nagkaisa Labor Coalition Demands PNP Allow Lawyers to Meet ASEAN Protesters

The Nagkaisa Labor Coalition urges the Philippine National Police to grant private legal access to detained protesters at Camp Bagong Diwa, citing constitutional rights and Republic Act 7438 violations.

The Nagkaisa Labor Coalition issued a formal statement on Monday calling on the Philippine National Police to immediately allow lawyers to meet privately with protesters detained during demonstrations alongside the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

This appeal follows reports that authorities have denied detainees at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig, private access to their legal counsel despite explicit requests for assistance.

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Constitutional Rights and Legal Violations

The group highlighted that workers and students possess the fundamental right to question how US President Donald Trump's visit and the Pax Silica agenda impact Philippine sovereignty.

Nagkaisa cited constitutional provisions that protect free expression, peaceful assembly, and the right to petition the government.

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The coalition further emphasized the right of detained persons to remain silent and to have competent, independent counsel during their interrogation and detention.

Statutory Requirements for Police Conduct

According to the statement, Section 2 of Republic Act 7438 strictly requires police to allow lawyers to confer privately with arrested or detained persons at all times and without any delay.

The group argued that this statutory mandate was violated when authorities obstructed the initial access to legal representation for the detainees.

Nagkaisa condemned the arrests of University of Makati students, protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio, and members of the Timog Katagalugan contingent in Sucat.

Accountability and Immediate Release Calls

The coalition demanded that the Philippine National Police account for every detainee and inform their families and lawyers of their whereabouts, the specific grounds for their arrests, and their current case status.

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Nagkaisa called for an end to what it described as the intimidation of peaceful demonstrators and requested the immediate release of those held solely for peaceful protest or news coverage.

The group also urged the dropping of charges based on these protected activities, emphasizing that the right to legal counsel has no office hours and must be granted immediately.

Commission on Human Rights Investigation

The coalition has formally urged the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the arrests and the reported obstruction of access to lawyers during the events surrounding the summit.

Members of the group stated in Filipino that those arrested have already asked for a lawyer and that their legal rights must be respected without further delay.