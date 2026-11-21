Naga City officially became the Philippines' 34th Highly Urbanized City on November 21, 2026, following a decisive voter approval. The conversion grants the region significant administrative autonomy from provincial oversight.

Naga City has officially ascended to the status of the 34th Highly Urbanized City in the Philippines following a successful plebiscite held on Saturday, November 21, 2026. This landmark administrative transformation was confirmed by the Commission on Elections and endorsed by local leadership, marking a pivotal moment in the region's political history. The approval grants Naga City greater autonomy, removing it from direct provincial governance and placing its administrative affairs under its own local leadership.

Plebiscite Results and Voter Turnout

Mayor Leni Robredo announced the final results of the plebiscite via a Facebook post, revealing that the proposal for conversion received overwhelming support from the electorate. A total of 30,538 voters cast their ballots in favor of making Naga City a Highly Urbanized City. This figure represented a decisive 82.12% majority of the votes cast during the election process. Robredo expressed gratitude to the constituents in her native dialect, stating that the residents of Naga had officially approved the new status on that specific Saturday in November.

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Proclamation No. 1267 and Legal Basis

The legal foundation for this status change is Proclamation No. 1267, which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 26, 2026. The Commission on Elections, commonly referred to as Comelec, was mandated to conduct the plebiscite to ratify this presidential proclamation. The commission organized the voting process to ensure that the constitutional requirements for urbanization were met through direct democratic validation by the affected population.

Voting Logistics and Inclusive Access

The Comelec implemented specific measures to ensure inclusive access to the ballot box during the November 21, 2026, election. Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant voters were permitted to cast their votes as early as 5 a.m. to accommodate their specific needs. Additionally, voting stations were established at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility within the city, allowing incarcerated individuals participating in the plebiscite to exercise their franchise.

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Demographics and Geographic Context

Located in the province of Camarines Sur, Naga City serves as the regional center for commerce, trade, education, culture, and religion in the Bicol Region. The city is widely recognized as the "Heart of Bicol" and is famous for hosting the annual Peñafrancia Festival, which stands as one of the largest Marian religious celebrations in the country. According to the 2024 Census of Population, the city encompasses a land area of approximately 84.48 square kilometers and supports a population of 210,545 residents.

HUC Qualification Standards and Autonomy

To qualify as a Highly Urbanized City, a municipality must meet strict statistical thresholds established by national law. The city must maintain a minimum population of 200,000 and demonstrate an annual income of at least 50 million pesos, calculated based on 1991 constant prices. Naga City's population of 210,545 satisfies the demographic requirement, while its economic output meets the fiscal criteria. As a Highly Urbanized City, Naga gains substantial independence in managing its own affairs and making local decisions, operating without the direct oversight of the provincial government.

Impact on Regional Governance

The elevation of Naga City to Highly Urbanized City status fundamentally alters the administrative landscape of the Bicol Region. By separating from the provincial structure, the city assumes full responsibility for its governance, infrastructure, and economic planning. This change allows local officials to allocate resources and implement policies with greater speed and relevance to the city's specific needs, rather than adhering to broader provincial directives. The decision reflects the city's maturity as a major economic and cultural hub in the Philippines.