Myanmar geologist Hla Hla Aung received the ASEAN Prize at the 49th ASEAN Summit on November 15, 2026, honoring two decades of disaster resilience advocacy.

Myanmar geologist and seismologist Hla Hla Aung was honored with the prestigious ASEAN Prize during the 49th ASEAN Summit held at the Philippine International Convention Center. The award ceremony took place on November 15, 2026, where Hla Hla Aung received her trophy from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and ASEAN Secretary General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn. This recognition highlights her enduring dedication to transforming scientific research into actionable policies that empower communities facing natural disasters.

ASEAN Prize Honors Disaster Resilience Advocacy

The ASEAN Prize serves as an annual regional award established in 2018 to celebrate outstanding achievements by citizens across Southeast Asia. In 2026, the accolade was specifically directed toward Hla Hla Aung for her sustained commitment to advancing disaster resilience throughout the region. Her work bridges the critical gap between abstract scientific data and practical community safety measures, ensuring that vulnerable populations are better prepared for seismic events. The award acknowledges her unique ability to translate complex geological findings into accessible knowledge for the general public.

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Hla Hla Aung Translates Science for Myanmar Communities

Hla Hla Aung serves as the patron of the Myanmar Earthquake Committee of the Myanmar Engineering Society, an organization dedicated to enhancing earthquake preparedness, seismic hazard assessment, and structural safety across Myanmar. Rather than relying solely on academic studies, she actively translated expert materials from English into the Myanmar language and published them in local newspapers. This initiative ensures that essential safety information reaches citizens who may not read English, allowing people to understand how to build strong houses to avoid damage during a disaster.

Two Decades of Seismic Safety Demonstrations

For twenty years since 1969, Hla Hla Aung has dedicated her efforts to teaching disaster response techniques directly to schools and monasteries. Now eighty years old, she continues to perform live demonstrations on proper earthquake safety protocols, instructing participants to hold, cover their heads, drop under a table, and hold onto the leg of the table or bed until help arrives. She emphasizes that this specific physical response is the most effective way to protect oneself while waiting for external assistance, a method she has propagated through hands-on education rather than just theoretical study.

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Leadership at the 49th ASEAN Summit

The award presentation at the 49th ASEAN Summit featured high-level regional leaders, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, underscoring the geopolitical importance of disaster management in Southeast Asia. During the event, Hla Hla Aung shared insights on how Filipinos can learn from Myanmar's earthquake response strategies, noting that she previously studied foreign experts' books to apply those lessons to Myanmar's seismic challenges. Her presence at the summit highlights the cross-border nature of disaster preparedness and the value of sharing practical survival knowledge among member nations.

Long-Term Impact of Seismic Education Efforts

Hla Hla Aung's advocacy focuses on the long-term necessity of public education, stating that saving lives requires continuous effort over decades rather than short-term campaigns. She continues to write articles to inform people about immediate actions to take when an earthquake occurs, reinforcing the idea that preparedness is an ongoing responsibility. Her work demonstrates that disaster resilience is built through persistent community engagement and the widespread dissemination of clear, life-saving instructions, establishing a lasting legacy for the Myanmar Earthquake Committee and the broader ASEAN region.