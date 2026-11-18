Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing announces a review of relations with ASEAN after the bloc criticized the country's failure to implement its five-point peace plan.

Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing announced on Wednesday that his government will review its future relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations following renewed diplomatic pressure from the regional bloc.

Speaking to more than 540 lawmakers, military representatives, and government officials in the parliament building in Naypyitaw, the president condemned what he described as unfair treatment by the organization.

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This declaration comes as ASEAN leaders reaffirmed during their annual summit in the Philippines that Myanmar had made insufficient progress in implementing the bloc's five-point peace plan adopted after the 2021 military takeover.

The Core Mechanism of the Diplomatic Dispute

The diplomatic friction centers on the implementation of a five-point agreement intended to end the violence and resolve the crisis that has plagued Myanmar since security forces suppressed peaceful protests with lethal force.

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ASEAN leaders urged all parties in Myanmar to de-escalate violence and stop attacks on civilians during a statement released after the meeting held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay.

Min Aung Hlaing argued in his speech that the bloc's statement on Myanmar was unreasonable and only reflected the personal positions of some leaders rather than a broader consensus among all member states.

Competing Views and Stakeholder Positions

The military-backed government contends that ASEAN has discriminated against Myanmar, noting that other member states have experienced political crises, coups, and electoral disputes since the bloc's establishment in 1967 without facing similar pressure.

Min Aung Hlaing stated that the peace plan was issued without the agreement of all member states and criticized the organization for exerting political pressure and subjecting Myanmar to indignity.

Conversely, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other regional leaders maintain that the junta has failed to engage in meaningful dialogue mediated by the bloc's special envoy, which is a key component of the peace initiative.

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Critics of the election that brought Min Aung Hlaing to power in April describe it as a sham designed to consolidate the military's grip on power while ostensibly restoring civilian rule, further complicating international legitimacy.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The review of relations marks a significant shift for Myanmar, which has sought to improve ties with neighbors like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam through recent visits by the president, yet remains largely isolated internationally.

Min Aung Hlaing indicated that while multilateral engagement is under review, the government would continue discussions with individual ASEAN member states to manage bilateral relations independently.

Looking ahead, the president promised that a peace conference would be held in February to achieve lasting peace during his government's five-year term, offering a potential alternative framework to the existing ASEAN-mediated process.

The situation in Myanmar remains turbulent, with many opponents of military rule taking up arms and plunging large parts of the country into conflict, necessitating urgent resolution efforts from both domestic and international actors.