Military airstrikes in Myanmar killed 50 people in Moe Bye and Mrauk-U on November 28, 2026. The attacks target wedding venues and markets amid escalating civil war violence.

Witnesses reported that the death toll from military airstrikes in Myanmar reached approximately 50 people over the weekend. These violent incidents occurred in Moe Bye township and Mrauk-U following a series of bomb attacks on civilian locations. The strikes targeted a wedding venue and a market area within the war-ravaged Southeast Asian nation. This surge in violence highlights the ongoing instability and lack of security for civilians across multiple regions. The attacks took place on November 28, 2026, marking a significant escalation in hostilities during the ongoing civil war. The international community continues to monitor the situation as the conflict enters a critical new phase with high civilian casualties.

Airstrike Details in Moe Bye and Mrauk-U

A military strike on Saturday in Moe Bye township resulted in the deaths of 21 people at a wedding venue, according to the head of a local humanitarian aid group. Another witness provided a slightly lower estimate, placing the toll at 17 victims in that specific incident. The area is located on the borders of Shan and Karenni states, a region known for its complex ethnic dynamics and frequent military engagements. Fire and smoke rose from charred debris outside a damaged building where people were preparing for a wedding ceremony. The timing of the attack during a social gathering underscores the indiscriminate nature of the bombing campaigns currently taking place.

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In a separate but related incident in Mrauk-U within Rakhine state, 29 people were killed during strikes on Saturday afternoon. This number includes 10 civilians who were at a market when the bombs fell, according to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organization. A second airstrike hit the same area later that evening, killing an additional 19 people. The concentrated nature of these attacks in close succession suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt civilian life and infrastructure. The dual strikes in Mrauk-U resulted in widespread destruction, leveling wood and brick buildings and scattering debris across the town.

Stakeholder Positions and Victim Accounts

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment regarding these strikes, as it remains the only armed force in the country with fighter aircraft capabilities. The military has not issued a public statement acknowledging the specific targets or the resulting casualties in these recent days. An AFP journalist counted 28 dead bodies at a Mrauk-U cemetery on Sunday, while an additional body was taken to the deceased's hometown. Hla Maung Oo provided these figures to journalists on the ground, offering a firsthand account of the devastating aftermath. The inability to verify the military's involvement officially leaves the responsibility for these deaths largely attributed to state forces by local observers.

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Personal accounts from survivors reveal the trauma inflicted by the bombings. Kyawt Aye Sein, age 25, reported that her husband was killed by one of the strikes. She described fleeing with her son while a family of six died instantly when a jet dropped a bomb on their home. These personal stories illustrate the human cost of the conflict, with entire families wiped out in single events. Relatives mourned beside covered bodies under a pavilion, with many victims bloodied and draped in white sheets or green tarpaulins. The grief witnessed at the scene reflects the deepening despair among communities facing repeated aerial bombardment.

Context of Civil War and Genocide Findings

The Saturday attacks followed a strike on Thursday in the Magway region, where the self-declared National Unity Government in exile stated that 20 civilians and nine members of the anti-military People's Defence Forces were killed. This incident occurred at a school and monastery, further expanding the scope of military targets. The timing of these events comes just one week after an international court declared Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown. The court's ruling in Rakhine state adds a layer of international legal pressure on the military regime. The ongoing violence occurs against a backdrop of global condemnation and historical injustice acknowledged by international bodies.

The civil war in this Southeast Asian nation has claimed more than 100,000 lives since a 2021 military coup. This coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, triggering widespread resistance and retaliation. Monitor ACLED estimates indicate that the death toll continues to rise steadily as the conflict persists. The combination of aerial bombings, ground engagements, and political instability has created a severe humanitarian crisis. Citizens in regions like Moe Bye and Mrauk-U are forced to flee their homes to escape the relentless violence. The lack of safe zones and the targeting of civilian infrastructure mark a grim chapter in the nation's recent history.