Elon Musk, Uber co-founder among 158,000 calling for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

More than 158,000 people, including Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, have signed an open letter urging Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang, who resigned Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs. Huang is considering a return and allies are assembling a war room to lobby for him.

More than 158,000 people have signed an open letter calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief, including tech tycoon Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

Nvidia Resignation Triggers Open Letter

The letter demands that the company's board members bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Huang resigned Thursday, ending a 33-year run at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, with a woman accused of spying for China and another with a subordinate. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

Also read Has China's 'beauty stratagem' found a new victim in Nvidia's Jensen Huang?

Alongside the SpaceX chief, the tech heavyweight signatories include Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, and Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, San Francisco's most renowned business incubator. Another signatory, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, wrote that Huang had erred, yes -- to err is to be human -- but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company.

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More than 7,500 signatories identify themselves as Nvidia employees, equivalent to 18 percent of the company's workforce. The support illustrates the unique standing of the leather-jacketed executive, who is seen as a godfather of AI within the industry. Under his leadership, Nvidia became a pivotal Silicon Valley investor, financing data centers and startups, earning it the nickname the central bank of AI. But the company has also faced criticism that it has fueled a speculative investment bubble.

Jensen Huang Explores Return Amid Scandal

Huang championed open AI models, including Chinese ones, and fought any constraints on the AI race, clashing on these issues with Claude creator Anthropic and its chief Dario Amodei. According to the Financial Times, Huang has discussed a possible return with people close to him, and one of his allies says he is assembling a crisis team of executives to seek White House support.

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House. Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen, the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.

Board Seeks Successor Amid Shareholder Pressure

The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. On Friday, two major shareholders, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, urged the board to keep all options open.

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In Washington, however, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued Sunday that Nvidia should look outside the company for its next chief. They need a dramatic shake-up, Bessent said on Fox News, demanding that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.