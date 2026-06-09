Musician Abraham 'Bing' Austria Dies of Sepsis at 52

Abraham 'Bing' Austria, keyboardist of Put3ska and frontman of Juan Pablo Dream, passed away from sepsis. His family confirmed the news on social media, thanking supporters for financial help during his ICU stay.

Abraham 'Bing' Austria, a highly respected and influential figure in the Philippine music scene, passed away on Monday, June 8, after a battle with sepsis.

His family confirmed the news through his Facebook page, describing sepsis as a life-threatening reaction to an infection that causes the immune system to harm healthy tissues and organs. After more than a week fighting for his life in the intensive care unit, Austria is now painless and has been sent off by his family and loved ones to a nice place, referencing the cult favorite song Nice Place by one of his bands, Juan Pablo Dream.

The family expressed deep gratitude for the financial support and assistance extended by many, stating that the help gave Bing a fighting chance. They also promised to share details about his funeral service in due course. Austria was a prolific musician and singer-songwriter who made significant contributions to various genres. He was the keyboardist for seminal local ska band Put3ska and reggae band Tropical Depression.

As the new century dawned, he became the frontman of mod outfit Juan Pablo Dream and later founded the Flippin' Soul Stompers, which showcased his versatility and passion for soul music. His musical journey began in the underground scene of the 1990s, where Put3ska emerged as a pioneering force in Filipino ska, blending upbeat rhythms with socially conscious lyrics.

Tropical Depression further solidified his reputation as a reggae artist, while Juan Pablo Dream allowed him to explore a more eclectic sound, drawing from British mod culture and psychedelic rock. The Flippin' Soul Stompers, meanwhile, paid homage to classic soul and funk, demonstrating his ability to transcend genres and connect with diverse audiences. Austria's impact extended beyond his performances; he was a mentor to younger musicians and a beloved figure in the local music community.

On May 29, his brother Angel Gomez Austria shared a photo of Bing in the hospital on his Facebook account, prompting an outpouring of support. The family later posted that Bing was currently fighting for his life at the ICU and sought monetary help, which many fans and fellow artists readily provided.

His death has left a void in the Philippine music landscape, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and admirers who remember him not only for his musical talent but also for his kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to his craft. Austria's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians, and his songs will remain a testament to his creative spirit





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Abraham Bing Austria Put3ska Juan Pablo Dream Sepsis Philippine Music

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