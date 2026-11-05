Musetti Ends Zverev World No. 1 Debut at Paris Masters

Lorenzo Musetti defeated world No. 1 Alexander Zverev at the Rolex Paris Masters. The upset continues a wave of shocks including Novak Djokovic's exit.

Lorenzo Musetti ended Alexander Zverev's historic tenure as the top-ranked player in men's tennis on Wednesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. The Italian player defeated the German 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the second round at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France. This result marked a significant upset for the tennis world, as Zverev had only ascended to the No. 1 spot on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Musetti Upsets Debuting World No. 1 Zverev

Zverev entered the match as the top seed, carrying the weight of his newly acquired ranking and recent Grand Slam successes. The 29-year-old German had won the French Open and the US Open earlier in the year, solidifying his claim to the top spot. However, the momentum shifted dramatically during the first set tiebreaker. Zverev held a 5-2 lead before Musetti won the final five points to take the tiebreaker.

Also read Djokovic Beats Vacherot in Paris Masters First Round to Keep ATP Finals Hopes Alive

The Italian player maintained his aggressive play throughout the second set, breaking Zverev twice to secure the victory. Musetti finished the match with 29 winners and eight aces, demonstrating a level of precision that the German could not match. This win represented Musetti's fourth victory in six career meetings against Zverev, extending his personal dominance over the world No. 1.

Zverev Criticizes Performance and Defends Ranking

Following the loss, Zverev offered a candid assessment of his match against Musetti. He admitted that the Italian played exceptionally well while he struggled significantly. Zverev described the performance as one of the worst matches he had played in recent months. He also addressed questions regarding his legitimacy as the new world No. 1, asserting that he deserved the ranking despite the defeat.

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Zverev expressed frustration with the narrative surrounding his rise to the top. He felt that he was the only world No. 1 in tennis history who had to justify his position to the public. The German player maintained that his recent major titles earned him the spot, regardless of the outcome of this specific match against Musetti.

Djokovic Stunned by Hijikata Ends ATP Finals Hopes

The second round of the Paris Masters saw another major shock as Rinky Hijikata defeated Novak Djokovic. The Australian qualifier beat the Serbian legend 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to eliminate him from the tournament. Djokovic needed to reach the semifinals to keep his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive. His exit effectively ends his hopes of securing a spot in the year-end championship.

Hijikata played a crucial role in the decider by saving every break point he faced. Djokovic dominated the opening set but squandered opportunities in the final set. He admitted after the match that he completely lost control of the game after the first set. This result adds to the growing number of high-profile players leaving the tournament early.

Further Upsets Eliminate Medvedev and de Minaur

The wave of upsets continued with several other top seeds falling to lower-ranked opponents. Peru's Ignacio Buse achieved the biggest victory of his career by defeating fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Buse won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, removing a major contender from the field.

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Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry also secured a significant win against eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur. Etcheverry took the match in two sets, 7-6 (2), 6-3. In another notable upset, Frenchman Quentin Halys defeated seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe. Halys saved four match points in the third set tiebreaker to complete the comeback victory.

Survivors Include Alcaraz and New Finals Qualifiers

Not all top seeds fell victim to the second-round chaos. Carlos Alcaraz avoided the upset bloodbath by defeating Alex Michelsen. The Spanish star trailed in the opening tiebreaker but rallied to win 7-6 (4), 6-3. Alcaraz focused on his own game rather than the results of other matches, emphasizing the need to enjoy the process despite the difficult day for other top players.

Other players who advanced include Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Arthur Rinderknech. France's Arthur Fils secured his victory over Tomas Machac and simultaneously qualified for the ATP Finals. This qualification came shortly after Fils's compatriot Halys defeated Tiafoe. The tournament continues with a field significantly altered by these early-round shocks.