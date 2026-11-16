Murder Complaint Filed Against Three Suspects in Basilan Judge Killing

Philippine police have filed murder complaints against a gunman and two others in the killing of Basilan Regional Trial Court Judge Joseph Wee Sit, who was shot dead in Zamboanga City on November 12, 2026.

A murder complaint has been filed against an identified gunman and two unidentified companions over the killing of Basilan Regional Trial Court Judge Joseph Wee Sit, the Supreme Court said on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The complaint was filed before the Zamboanga City Prosecutor's Office, but the court's statement did not name the suspect or specify the offense cited. The identified suspect has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Wee Sit, according to the SC. The Police Regional Office 9 said the complaint was filed on Saturday following the probe of the Special Investigation Task Group Wee Sit.

Also read Immediate arrest of suspects sought

Suspects Identified In Judge Murder Case

The respondents include one identified suspect, alleged to be the gunman, and two unidentified individuals, the alleged motorcycle driver and the driver of the getaway support vehicle. The gunman has already been identified while the identity of the two others, the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of another getaway vehicle, is still being verified, according to PRO 9. Wee Sit was the presiding judge of RTC Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan.

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He was shot dead in Zamboanga City on November 12. He was driving toward the Tumaga Flea Market when two unidentified suspects riding a white motorcycle approached his vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing. Police said Wee Sit was driving on the way to the port on Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, along Barangay Tumaga when he was attacked by motorcycle-riding suspects.

Responding personnel from Zamboanga City Police Station 7 rushed to the scene after receiving a report from a concerned citizen. The Philippine National Police has formed a special investigation task group to investigate the killing and identify and arrest those responsible. PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co confirmed the development at a press briefing. He said a case has already been filed in the Zamboanga incident, calling it a positive development in an otherwise very unfortunate incident.

Police Pledge Pursuit Of Justice

In a separate statement, PRO 9 chief Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay said the filing reflects the police's commitment to pursuing justice through diligent investigation, evidence-based case build-up, and coordination among concerned units. He directed investigators to continue taking necessary actions to strengthen the case and ensure those responsible are held accountable, particularly the mastermind. The motorcycle used by the suspects has already been recovered in the neighboring town of Maranga Maasin.

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Personnel from the Office of the Judiciary Marshals went to Zamboanga City after the shooting to gather information and coordinate investigative and security efforts with police. The SC said it would support efforts to hold accountable everyone involved, including those who may have planned or facilitated the killing. Through the OJM, the court will arrange security for Wee Sit's family and work with law enforcement agencies to strengthen protection at his court in Isabela City.

Judiciary Bolsters Security For Families

Deputy marshals have also been directed to assess security conditions in their areas and report heightened threats so the court can evaluate risks and take protective measures. Representatives of the Office of the Court Administrator visited Wee Sit's wake on November 14 to offer condolences and assure his family of the judiciary's support. The SC called for a swift, thorough and impartial investigation, describing the killing as an attack on judicial independence and the rule of law.

No judge should have to fear for their life for performing their duties, the SC said.