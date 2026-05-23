Murder Case: San Manuel Municipal Government Adds ₱100,000 to Reward for Information on Lullette Jane Ramilo Killing

The San Manuel municipal government added ₱100,000 to the reward money for information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing of former beauty queen and public school teacher, Lullete Jane Ramilo, intensifying efforts to solve the high-profile murder case that shocked the province earlier this year.

Lullete Jane Ramilo, who represented San Manuel in the 2013 Miss Earth Philippines, is shot dead in Isabela. The San Manuel municipal government's contribution adds ₱100,000 to the reward money for information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing.

Dela Cruz, also referred to in some reports as Lulette Jane Ramilo-de Guzman, was a former Miss San Manuel and a public school teacher in Isabela. She sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Manuel Roxas District Hospital in Roxas town, where she was declared dead. Her children witnessed the shooting and were deeply traumatized.

The Philippine National Police in Isabela formed a Special Investigation Task Group to handle the case, and authorities have launched a manhunt for the motorcycle-riding suspect





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Investigation Politics Murder Killing Reward Money Investigation Task Group Special Investigation Task Group Manuel Roxas District Hospital CCTV Footage Neighbors Information Public Cooperation Public School Teacher Public School Education Miss Philippines Earth Paris Degree In Secondary Education University Of Perpetual Help System Isabela

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