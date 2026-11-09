Muntinlupa Father Beaten to Death After Daughter Hit by Motorcycle

Police in Muntinlupa City file murder charges against three suspects after a father was fatally beaten for chasing the rider who hit his daughter.

Authorities in Muntinlupa City are investigating a fatal hit and run incident that escalated into a brutal gang beating after a father pursued the motorcyclist responsible for injuring his young daughter. The victim, identified as a local father, died from his injuries after being cornered and assaulted by the rider and several accomplices. CCTV footage obtained by the news program 24 Oras captures the initial moments of the confrontation before the violence moved to an area outside of camera range.

CCTV Footage Reveals Initial Pursuit

The video footage, featured in an exclusive report by Emil Sumangil on Monday, shows the victim visibly enraged as he chases the motorcycle rider who fled the scene immediately after striking his seven-year-old daughter. The child survived the collision and is currently in stable condition at a hospital, but the situation deteriorated rapidly when the victim reached the end of the street. Instead of fleeing safely, the rider's group of friends allegedly intercepted the father, leading to a pursuit that CCTV recorded but could not fully capture the subsequent attack.

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Autopsy Confirms Beating Rather Than Fall

Muntinlupa City Police Chief P/Colonel Olivia Ancheta clarified that initial reports suggested the victim merely fell and hit his head while running, but a thorough investigation revealed the true cause of death. The autopsy report conducted by medical experts indicated that the victim's skull was fractured by a hard object, directly contradicting the theory that he accidentally fell. His brother, Rogelio Escaros Jr., expressed deep skepticism about the fall narrative, stating that the family does not believe he simply stumbled during his chase.

Escaros Jr. noted that when the family arrived at the scene, the victim was already experiencing seizures, confirming the severity of the physical trauma inflicted. The forensic evidence strongly supports the conclusion that the victim was struck with significant force by multiple assailants rather than suffering an accidental injury during his pursuit of the motorcyclist. This distinction is critical for the prosecution as it establishes the premeditated and lethal nature of the attack.

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Three Suspects Face Murder Charges

Based on eyewitness accounts and the evidence gathered, police have filed murder charges against three suspects who are alleged to have ganged up on the victim. P/Colonel Ancheta explained that the suspects beat and punched the father with clear intent to kill, transforming what began as a traffic incident into a homicide. The group of young men cornered the victim, ensuring he could not escape before delivering the fatal blows in the location where surveillance cameras were absent.

Police emphasized that the coordinated nature of the assault, involving both beating and punching, demonstrates a malicious intent that goes beyond simple battery. The suspects were identified through the cooperation of witnesses who stepped forward to assist the victim and provide testimony against the attackers. This collaborative effort from the community has been pivotal in establishing the timeline and the identities of the individuals involved in the fatal altercation.

Family Urges Surrender and Seeks Support

Rogelio Escaros Jr. has publicly urged the suspects to surrender to authorities, asserting that hiding will not prevent justice from being served for his sibling's death. He highlighted the devastating impact of the loss on the bereaved family, noting that the victim was the sole breadwinner and left behind three young children. His wife, who does not have employment, now faces financial hardship while caring for the young dependents left behind by the tragedy.

The family has appealed to the public for assistance during this difficult time, emphasizing the need to support the three children who lost their father. Rogelio stated that while they seek justice through the legal system, the immediate welfare of the orphaned children is a pressing concern. The case remains under investigation as police continue to secure the remaining details of the event and ensure the suspects are brought to court for trial.