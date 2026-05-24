Multiple Trapped After Building Collapses in Philippines; Operations in Progress

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed the collapse of a nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday and stated that more than 20 workers were trapped due to the accident.

More than 20 individuals are believed to be trapped after a nine-story building collapse d in Angeles City , Pampanga on Sunday morning. As of now, the priority is search and rescue first.

There are more than 20 workers trapped due to the accident. The cause of the accident, maybe let's not focus on that yet; that will still be investigated. There is also a foreigner in the adjacent building that was also hit. We are able to talk to via cellphone.

The DPWH deployed two dump trucks, a backhoe, a boom truck, and a Tadano crane to the site to assist in the rescue operations





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Building Collapse Rescue Operations Foreign National Angeles City Pampanga Department Of Public Works And Highways Meritran Metropolitan Manila Development Autho Rescue Investigations Phone Calls Trending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Administrative building turned over to Dakbayan of Mandaue by Mayor Ouano and BJMP director.The newly constructed administrative building of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Mandaue, Philippines, underwent an official turnover ceremony on May 20, 2026. The ceremony was conducted by Mayor Thadeo "Jonkie" Ouano, along with Rep. Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon and BJMP director. The building will now serve as a central administrative hub for operations and coordination among the BJMP directorates. The turnover ceremony was accompanied by the unveiling of the project and its intended purpose, which was to provide better working conditions for BJMP employees and improve the delivery of necessary services to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and their families.

Read more »

Mandaue City Government Turns Over Newly Constructed Administrative Building for BJMP Female DormThe Mandaue City Government formally handed over a newly constructed administrative building for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Female Dorm in Barangay Basak, highlighting strong collaboration among local and national stakeholders.

Read more »

Angeles City search and rescue operations continue after building collapse, as 30+ construction workers trapped, BFP leading search, and PPA handling securityUpdated news on the ongoing search and rescue operations in Angeles City, with BFP leading the search for around 30 to 40 construction workers trapped in a collapsed building, and PPA handling security.

Read more »

Building Collapse in the Philippines: People Alive but Communication DIFFICULTA nine-storey building under construction collapsed in Angeles City, the north of Manila, leaving two people feared trapped. While two people are alive but communication is difficult, rescue efforts are ongoing to extract the survivors.

Read more »