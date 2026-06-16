Multiple fires hit Cebu City, destroy 18 houses and leave 14 families displaced

Three separate fires broke out in different parts of Cebu City on Monday and Tuesday, leaving 18 houses destroyed and 14 families displaced. The fires caused an estimated P1 million in damages and the authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and observe fire safety measures.

EIGHTEEN houses were destroyed in three separate fire incidents that hit different parts of Cebu City from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning, June 15-16, with total damages nearing P1 million, authorities said.

The first fire broke out at 4:16 p.m. Monday in Gacasan 2, Sitio Upper Camparang, Barangay Kalunasan. The blaze completely razed a house owned by Jeremil Alarde, causing an estimated P150,000 in property damage. Later that evening, firefighters responded to another fire in a residential area in Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon.

The alarm was raised at 7:05 p.m., and the fire was placed under control by 7:45 p.m. before being fully extinguished at 8:49 p.m. According to initial reports, the fire originated from the house of Jemma Calago and quickly spread to neighboring structures. The incident left 14 houses totally destroyed and four others partially damaged. Fourteen families displaced by the fire were temporarily accommodated at the Labangon gymnasium while local authorities assessed their needs.

Another fire struck before dawn on Tuesday in Sitio Stacionan, Barangay Mabolo, alarming residents when a boarding house caught fire at 4:29 a.m. Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Station immediately responded and declared the fire under control at 4:50 a.m. The blaze was completely extinguished at 5:12 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a house owned by Rose Doblados and spread to nearby structures, destroying three houses. The BFP estimated the damage from the Mabolo fire at P450,000.

The Cebu City Fire Office urged residents to remain vigilant and observe fire safety measures to prevent similar incidents, especially in densely populated residential communities





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Cebu City Multiple Fires 18 Houses Destroyed 14 Families Displaced Fire Safety Measures

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