The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board reports over 1300 viewer complaints regarding Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 episodes, prompting a review by ABS-CBN.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board announced Thursday that it has received more than 1,300 complaints from viewers regarding recent episodes of Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0. Chair and CEO Lala Sotto thanked parents for their direct feedback to the agency regarding the popular reality show. The board is now actively reviewing these concerns to assess the content against its broadcast standards.

Core Details Of Viewer Complaints

Sotto stated that few television shows have drawn as many complaints and comments as Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 in recent days since she assumed her role. The MTRCB previously acknowledged receiving over 100 complaints about the program before the count surged to the current figure. These complaints cover specific issues raised by the audience concerning the behavior and interactions of the participants.

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Stakeholder Positions And Industry Response

Sotto expressed appreciation for ABS-CBN's willingness to sit down with the MTRCB to discuss the matters. She highlighted the network's commitment to responsible self-regulation as a positive step in addressing viewer concerns. The Chair emphasized that the sheer number of complaints should serve as a reminder to the production team about their audience at home.

Real-World Impact And Broadcast Schedule

PBB Collab 3.0 premiered on October 24 and airs on GMA Network across multiple days. The series broadcasts from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., on Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:55 p.m. The show features 16 new housemates who participate in various challenges and interactions throughout the season. The MTRCB will continue to discuss these concerns with the production team as part of its ongoing review process.

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Future Steps And Content Standards

The board has not yet announced specific penalties or required changes to the program. However, the increased scrutiny suggests that ABS-CBN may need to adjust its content to align with public expectations. The MTRCB expects the network to maintain high standards of broadcast etiquette and family-friendly values. This review underscores the importance of viewer engagement in shaping television content.

Acknowledging Housemate Welfare

In previous statements, the board noted that the show promotes positive values and respect for others. Kuya guides the housemates to reflect on their actions and learn from their experiences. The welfare and well-being of the participants remain a top priority for the production team. This balance between entertainment and responsibility is crucial for the show's longevity.