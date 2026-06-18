MSD and NGOs Complete HPV Vaccine Donation for People Living with HIV in Philippines

A collaborative initiative between MSD Philippines, PHAP Cares Foundation, and Project Red Ribbon has successfully provided a full three-dose HPV vaccination regimen to 500 people living with HIV, addressing heightened cancer risks and gaps in preventive care within this vulnerable population.

MSD in the Philippines, in partnership with the PHAP Cares Foundation and Project Red Ribbon, has successfully completed the donation of HPV vaccines to benefit people living with HIV (PLHIVs).

The donation consisted of 1,500 units of HPV vaccines, which were used to provide a full three-dose vaccination regimen as prescribed for immunocompromised individuals. All 500 beneficiaries completed their final dose this June. This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment as the Philippines confronts one of the most rapid increases in HIV cases across the Asia-Pacific region.

Health advocates stress that while antiretroviral therapy remains vital, preventive health measures such as HPV vaccination must become an integral component of comprehensive HIV care strategies. The initiative specifically aimed to bridge significant gaps in awareness and access to HPV prevention among PLHIVs. Many within this population, as well as some health-care providers, may not fully recognize the heightened susceptibility to persistent HPV infections that can lead to various cancers.

Moreover, HPV vaccines and associated preventive services are often not readily available within standard HIV programs. Through this partnership, targeted education, advocacy, and direct service delivery were combined to address these barriers. Dr. Maria Rosarita Siasoco, executive director of PHAPCares Foundation, emphasized that supporting HPV protection for PLHIVs is both a public health priority and an issue of health-care equity.

She noted that PLHIVs face a significantly higher risk of persistent HPV infections, which can result in multiple forms of cancer, yet preventive interventions like vaccination and early screening are not consistently integrated into their care pathways. Dr. Siasoco also highlighted the urgency driven by the country's rapidly increasing HIV statistics, stating that behind the numbers are individuals and families in need of support and protection.

The initiative aligns with PHAPCares' mission to improve access to life-saving health innovations and ensure that underserved sectors are included in disease prevention efforts. Project Red Ribbon President Ico Johnson reported that the 1,500 doses reached 500 PLHIV clients, enabling the continuation of client-centered services. He explained that the organization's mission extends beyond HIV treatment to include protection from other sexually transmitted infections and related health risks, promoting holistic care.

Johnson also mentioned that Project Red Ribbon and My Hub Cares have expanded services to incorporate HPV-related consultations and treatments alongside HIV care and advocacy, reinforcing that education must be paired with tangible service access to make advocacy meaningful. MSD's Market Access and Corporate Affairs Director, Karlo Paredes, pointed out the limited awareness that HPV vaccination is also critical for men and other vulnerable populations, countering the misconception that it primarily benefits women.

The successful completion of the full 1,500-dose regimen within one year demonstrates that when access is ensured, at-risk individuals are willing to commit to protecting their health. This joint effort represents a model for integrating preventive vaccines into existing HIV care frameworks and underscores the importance of collaborative action in addressing overlapping public health challenges.

The partnership has not only delivered immediate protective health benefits but has also advanced broader conversations about sexual health, STI prevention, and long-term wellness for PLHIVs in the Philippines





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HPV Vaccine Donation Philippines People Living With HIV HIV Care PHAP Cares Foundation Project Red Ribbon Immunocompromised HPV Vaccination HIV Prevention Philippines

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