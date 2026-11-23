Educator Ms. Rachel condemns juvenile immigration proceedings in New York, citing fear among children and supporting Rep-elect Brad Lander's calls for justice reform and an end to child detention.

Educator Rachel Accurso, widely recognized by her on-screen persona Ms. Rachel, has publicly condemned the treatment of migrant children within the United States immigration system. Following a visit to the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City on Monday, November 23, 2026, she described the emotional toll observed on young detainees. Accurso stated that many children appeared terrified and expressed a desperate desire to return to normal childhood activities like spelling bees or reunite with younger siblings.

Observations at New York Immigration Court

The 43-year-old content creator arrived at the juvenile immigration court alongside Rep.-elect Brad Lander to witness proceedings firsthand. Lander described the current legal environment as a travesty of justice, noting that cases are being expedited while funding for legal representation is simultaneously reduced. Accurso observed juveniles being processed through these legal procedures and noted that many were praying for divine intervention to change the hearts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. She reported that detainees repeatedly begged to be released from the stressful environment.

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Advocacy Against Child Detention Policies

This public intervention aligns with Accurso's recent efforts to highlight the Trump administration's immigration policies. She previously joined Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa in calling for an end to the detention of immigrant children at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas. Her commentary focused on the poor conditions within these facilities and the urgent need for their closure. By bringing attention to these specific centers, Accurso aims to influence public opinion and policy decisions regarding juvenile migrants.

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Background of the Educator's Public Platform

Accurso built a massive audience through her educational videos on YouTube, where she teaches infants to identify animals, colors, and numbers. She currently commands 22 million subscribers who are familiar with her signature pink headband and denim overalls. Beyond her educational content, she has used her social media platforms to take increasingly vocal stances on children's rights. This includes leading fundraisers for Save the Children to support Palestinian children in Gaza.

Response to Controversy and Public Backlash

The educator's shift toward political advocacy has made her a target of smear campaigns, particularly regarding her pro-Gaza stance. Despite the backlash, Accurso has remained steadfast in her opinions, stating that it would be more controversial to say nothing. In a previous interview with PBS, she expressed sadness that her dedication and love for all children was being used against her. She continues to prioritize the well-being of children, viewing her platform as a tool for social change rather than just entertainment.