MR.DIY Reaches 1,000 Stores in the Philippines with New Elevated Concept Store

MR.DIY, the home improvement retailer from Malaysia, has reached 1,000 stores in the Philippines with its new elevated concept store at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City. The store features a wide range of products, enhanced lighting, and a journey-led layout designed to encourage exploration.

MR.DIY , the home improvement retailer from Malaysia, has now reached 1,000 stores in the Philippines , with its latest branch opening at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City .

The new store, which is three times bigger than the average MR.DIY store, offers a wide range of household essentials, hardware, toys, beauty items, gadgets, decor, and lifestyle products. Compared to other MR.DIY stores, the Circuit branch features enhanced lighting, lower gondola racks, and research-based category clustering and color-zoning. The store's journey-led layout is designed to encourage exploration, with different zones for toys, gifts, and trend-driven items, household essentials, hardware and DIY tools, and impulse and promotional items.

The new store also features a food and beverage section, which is part of MR.DIY stores in other countries, but is only available in 51 stores in the Philippines so far. MR.DIY Philippines' chief executive officer, Roselle B. Andaya, explained that the company's focus has shifted from just expanding and opening stores to creating a better experience for customers.

She said that affordability is still a key aspect of the company's offerings, but it's no longer enough to just be affordable, customers also want a better experience. The 1,565-square-meter store is a significant milestone for MR.DIY, which has accelerated its growth in the Philippines in the last two years. The company has been expanding aggressively, with 10 stores a year being a common target, but in the Philippines, it has already reached 1,000 stores in just two years.

MR.DIY has come a long way since its first store opened in 2005, and now has over 5,000 stores across Asia and Europe. The Philippines is one of its biggest markets, and the company attributes its success to word of mouth and the ability of customers to discover new items and share them with others.

MR.DIY's head of retail management, Mark Muhaymin, explained that the company's typical footprint is 500 square meters, but the Circuit branch is three times bigger, offering 20,000 items compared to the usual 16,000 items. He said that the company will continue to roll out the food and beverage section to more stores, and that customers can expect more from MR.DIY in the future





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MR.DIY Philippines Retailer Home Improvement Elevated Concept Store Ayala Malls Circuit Makati City Roselle B. Andaya Mark Muhaymin Retail Management Food And Beverage Aggressive Expansion Word Of Mouth Customer Experience

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