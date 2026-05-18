MPW-Barmm Upgrades E-Barmm System for Improved Infrastructure Monitoring and Transparency

The Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) has organized an orientation and planning workshop for division chiefs and district engineering focal persons. The upgraded E-Barmm system, leveraging WoodFields Consultants, Incorporated, will improve monitoring, planning, and transparency in regional infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) is upgrading its Expanded Bangsamoro Advanced Road Mapping and Management (E-Barmm) system to enhance infrastructure project monitoring , planning, and transparency.

The upgraded system, scheduled for rollout, aims to eliminate overlaps, inconsistencies, and inaccuracies in regional infrastructure implementation. The new platform includes advanced security features, GIS capabilities, and a mobile app. It will also increase public participation by making project information accessible in real-time





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MPW-Barmm Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindana Expanded Bangsamoro Advanced Road Mapping And System Upgrade Public Participation Infra Project Monitoring Planning Transparency Overlap Inconsistencies Security Features Geographic Information System (GIS) Mobile Application Woodfields Consultants Incorporated

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