MPL Philippines Season 15 Opens with New Teams and Roster Shakeups

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines is set to kick off its Season 15 with a fresh lineup of teams and roster changes. The season promises exciting competition as new organizations, Twisted Minds and Team Falcons, enter the scene. Established teams like ONIC Philippines and Aurora Gaming return with their core rosters, while others see significant roster upgrades and new faces.

The Mobile Legends : Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines, renowned as the strongest region in the competitive scene, is poised to embark on a new era with its Season 15 launch on February 28th. This season will witness the arrival of fresh and revamped squads, including the debut of Twisted Minds and Team Falcons , who acquired the franchise slots previously held by champion teams Blacklist International and RSG Philippines, respectively.

The two Saudi Arabia-based organizations will immediately jump into the fray during the opening weekend. Twisted Minds will face off against last season's runner-up, Aurora Gaming, on February 28th at 5 p.m., followed by ONIC Philippines' title defense opener against TNC Pro Team at 7:30 p.m. at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati. Team Falcons, which absorbed the entire roster of AP. Bren, will begin its campaign against Team Liquid Philippines on March 1st at 2:30 p.m., while the revamped AP. Bren will take on TNC at 5 p.m. ONIC and Aurora will then conclude Saturday's action with a finals rematch at 7:30 p.m.Both ONIC and Aurora have retained their core rosters with minor adjustments. ONIC welcomed back Jaylord 'Hate' Gonzales as its substitute player, while Aurora brought in Justin 'Calad' Limbo as its sixth man and analyst. While the defending champions and the previous season's runners-up remain intact, several teams have strengthened their lineups, while others boast entirely new rosters. Team Liquid now features Kiel 'Oheb' Soriano as its gold laner, replacing longtime gold laner Benedict 'Bennyqt' Gonzales. Twisted Minds will be led primarily by the core of Blacklist International, including midlaner Salic 'Hadji' Imam and head coach Kristoffer 'Bon Chan' Ricaplaza. TNC has also undergone a transformation with Tristan 'Yawi' Cabrera at the helm, and Smart Omega continues to rely on veteran roamer Joshua 'Ch4knu' Mangilog. With AP. Bren's previous roster now part of Team Falcons, the former has acquired the amateur club Lazy Esports as it begins a new chapter in the MPL Philippines.





