MPC 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual Meeting of METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION (MPC) Shareholders for the year 2026 will be held virtually on May 29, 2026 at 11:00 am.

The Annual Meeting of METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION (MPC) Shareholders for 2026 will be held virtually on May 29, 2026 at 11:00 am. Shareholders who wish to attend must notify the Company's Corporate Secretary by email to corsec@mpic.com.ph no later than May 25, 2026.

The close of business on April 29, 2026, is set as the record date. Proxies must be submitted to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 9Floor, Tower 1, Rockwell Business Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City and/or by email to corsec@mpic.com.ph by May 25, 2026. Validation of proxies is set for May 26, 2026





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Annual Meeting Shareholders METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION VIRTUAL MEETING CLOSED OF BUSINESS RECORD DATE CORPORATE SECRETARY PROXIES VALIDATION

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