MPBL Partylist Joins Calls for Probe into Drowning Deaths of Two Ateneo Basketball Players

The MPBL Partylist, led by Kenneth Duremdes, demands a thorough investigation into the drowning of two Ateneo cagers during a team-building activity, urging authorities to examine safety protocols and hold negligent parties accountable.

MANILA, Philippines - A party-list group dedicated to athletes' welfare has added its voice to growing calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the drowning deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players during a team-building activity in Aurora province.

The MPBL Partylist, represented by its top nominee and president, former PBA star Kenneth Duremdes, urged the Philippine National Police and other authorities to probe every aspect of the incident, alleging possible negligence. The victims, Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, were student-athletes who drowned on February 23 while participating in an off-campus team-building event in Baler, Aurora.

The party-list emphasized that investigators should examine the planning, execution, and safety measures of the activity, including whether lifeguards were present, water conditions assessed, and participants briefed on risks.

“As someone who has spent his life in basketball — as a player, a coach, and an advocate for Filipino athletes — this tragedy cuts deeply,” Duremdes said in a statement. “These were two young men who dedicated themselves to the sport we all love. Their families sent them to Ateneo trusting that they would be safe.

We owe it to them and to every Filipino family who entrusts their children to schools and athletic programs to find out exactly what happened and why. ” Beyond the immediate investigation, the group is calling on the Commission on Higher Education, the Department of Education, the Games and Amusements Board, and collegiate sports leagues like the NCAA and UAAP to review existing guidelines for team-building activities and training camps involving student-athletes.

The MPBL Partylist stressed that if negligence is found, those responsible must be held fully accountable. It also urged Ateneo and all involved institutions to provide unconditional financial, emotional, and legal support to the victims’ families. The party-list reaffirmed its commitment to athlete safety at all levels, from grassroots to professional leagues.

“We will not rest until justice is served and safety protocols are strengthened to prevent such tragedies from recurring,” Duremdes added. The incident has sparked outrage and grief across the Philippine sports community, with many calling for stricter regulations and better enforcement of safety standards during school-sponsored events. As the investigation unfolds, the families of Baterbonia and Adili await answers, hoping that no other parent will have to endure such a loss





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Ateneo Basketball Drowning Investigation MPBL Partylist Student-Athlete Safety Team-Building Tragedy

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