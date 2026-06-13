Motorcycle Rider Killed, Passenger Dies in Hospital After Collision with Pickup in Cebu City

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were killed in a collision with a pickup in Cebu City, Philippines. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2026, along South Road Properties in Cebu City. The motorcycle rider, Bernel Navares, and his passenger, Krystal Claire Mondares, both from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, were pronounced dead after the crash.

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, while his passenger died at the hospital, after their motorcycle collided with a pickup along South Road Properties in Cebu City at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The fatalities were identified as Bernel Navares, the motorcycle rider, and Krystal Claire Mondares, his passenger, both from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City. According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, the motorcycle and the Ford Raptor, driven by John Tabacon, 23, of Talisay City, were traveling in opposite directions along the SRP. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling from the northbound lane when it suddenly made a U-turn, crossing into the path of the pickup.

The pickup driver told investigators he tried to brake to avoid the collision but was unable to stop in time because the motorcycle was already too close. The impact threw both motorcycle occupants onto the road, and they were reportedly dragged several meters by the vehicle. Navares died at the scene from severe head injuries, while Mondares was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center but was later declared dead. The pickup driver is now under police custody.

Authorities are preparing to file a case of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide, pending further investigation into the crash





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Motorcycle Accident Pickup Collision Cebu City South Road Properties Reckless Imprudence

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