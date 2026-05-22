Motorcycle Rider Dies After Tricycle Accident in Caloocan

A motorcycle rider died after a tricycle accident in Caloocan, North Central Luzon, on May 18. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital due to a head injury.

Sa ulat ni CJ Torida sa GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon nitong Huwebes, sinabing nangyari ang insidente noong May 18, sa palikong bahagi ng kalsada sa Barangay Caloocan .

Dead on arrival sa ospital ang biktima dahil sa tinamong matinding pinsala sa ulo. Sugatan din ang kaniyang angkas, habang nagtamo naman ng minor injuries ang driver ng tricycle at dalawa nitong pasahero. Sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, lumabas na mabilis umano ang takbo ng motorsiklo nang mangyari ang insidente. Ayon kay Police Major Jairilyn Camangian, Deputy chief ng Binmaley Police Station, nawalan ng kontrol ang rider sa palikong bahagi ng kalsada at napunta sa kabilang linya ng daan.

"Sharp curve po siya, so itong vehicle two natin, nag-over shoot po. Inagaw ang linya nitong tricycle... iyong driver ng motorsiklo ay nagkaroon po ng head injury," pahayag ni Camangian. Dagdag pa ng pulisya, nagkaayos na rin humano ang magkabilang panig at nangako ang driver ng tricycle na tutulong sa pagpapalibing sa rider. Labis naman ang dalamhati ng pamilya ng nasawing rider, na inilarawan ng ina na isang mabuti at responsableng anak.

"Naki-fiesta daw po sa Caloocan Dumpo... Mabait po siya. Siya po ang hingian ko ng mga kailangan sa bahay dahil siya po ang may trabaho," ayon sa ina





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Motorcycle Accident Tricycle Accident Caloocan North Central Luzon Death Minor Injuries

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