Motorcycle Rider Dies After Rear-End Collision with Truck in Pangasinan

A tragic accident in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider who rear-ended a truck. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised questions about the truck's signaling and road conditions.

A motorcycle rider died after colliding with the rear of a truck in Pozorrubio , Pangasinan . According to a report by Jasmin Gabriel Galban on GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon on Friday, the incident occurred on the national highway in Barangay Alipangpang on Monday afternoon.

CCTV footage shows the truck stopping on the highway to reportedly make a turn. However, moments later, the victim's motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck. The victim's family wants the incident investigated as it is unclear whether the truck used its signal light when it stopped. They also note that it would be impossible for the victim to be in the outer lane because part of the road was under construction.

"We will accept it if there was any mistake on my child's part. But I also want to see the truth of what happened because there is only a portion of the CCTV footage... another part, if there is any," said the victim's mother, Juliet de Guzman. Although the victim's family and the truck driver have reportedly talked, the rider's family remains determined to file a complaint against the driver





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Pozorrubio Pangasinan Motorcycle Accident Truck Collision CCTV Footage Road Safety

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