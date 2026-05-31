Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Driver in San Fernando, Cebu

A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into an electric post in San Fernando City, Cebu, early Saturday morning. His 20-year-old female companion was critically injured in the accident.

A tragic motorcycle accident occurred on National Highway in Barangay North Poblacion, San Fernando city, resulting in the death of the driver and serious injury to his female companion.

The incident happened at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The driver, identified as Franz Ruel Cabanada, 21, was declared dead on arrival at the Provincial Hospital in Carcar City. His pillion rider, Riolyn Trisana, 20, a resident of Barangay Buhisan in Cebu City, sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation by the San Fernando Municipal Police Station revealed that the victims, both from southern Cebu, had been swimming at a pool earlier and were on their way home when the accident happened. According to the police report, Cabanada lost control of his motorcycle due to high speed, first crashing into a parked motorcycle and water pipes before slamming into a concrete electric post.

The impact was so severe that Trisana was thrown off the bike, while Cabanada remained on the motorcycle, unconscious and bleeding heavily. Rescue personnel from San Fernando rushed both victims to the Provincial Hospital in Carcar, but doctors pronounced Cabanada dead upon arrival due to extensive head and body trauma.

The injured victim is now receiving medical treatment, and local authorities are reminding motorists to observe speed limits and prioritize road safety, especially during early morning hours when visibility may be reduced





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Motorcycle Accident San Fernando Cebu Road Crash Death Injury

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