Mother-Son Tandem Culinary Creation: Clash of Kawali 2026 Mother's Day Edition at Luxent Hotel

Families showcased their culinary skills and teamwork during the "Clash of Kawali 2026 Mother's Day Edition" held at Luxent Hotel, where mother-and-child tandems competed in preparing a main dish and dessert. The event highlighted opportunities for cooking to strengthen family bonds, as participants collaborated to create flavorful meals with simple ingredients.

Mommy Erica and her son, Ayji, showcase their teamwork and culinary creativity during the Clash of Kawali 2026 Mother's Day Edition at Luxent Hotel. Competitors from families showcased their culinary skills and teamwork during the "Clash of Kawali 2026 Mother's Day Edition" held at Luxent Hotel, where mother-and-child tandems competed in preparing a main dish and dessert.

The event emphasized how cooking can strengthen family bonds and highlighted the creative talent of mother-and-child tandems in preparing dishes with simple ingredients. Supported by sponsors including Cocolife, Tough Mama, NutriAsia, Masflex, Ever Bilena, Mogu Mogu, Fujidenzo, Vital Water, Purple Store, and Maybank, the event served as a Mother's Day celebration that emphasized family, creativity, and shared moments through food.

Emerging as champions were Ms. Erica Yu and her son, Ayji, whose entries impressed judges with their taste, creativity, and practicality. Ayji mentioned that he and his mom prepared dishes that were really delicious, affordable, and used alternative ingredients to save money, stating 'I was inspired by watching chef videos and we tried to make something unique and tasty.

' Regularly organized Mother's Day events are part of the annual "Clash of Kawali" food series, which features various cooking competitions and events where participants can share their cooking skills and enjoy food camaraderie





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Clash Of Kawali Culinary Skills Mother And Child Tandem Basic Ingredients Food Camaraderie Celebration Affinity Group Creation Culinary Creation Food Event Mother's Day Cooking Competition Guidance

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