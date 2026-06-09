Mother seeks answers after Ateneo student's death during team-building activity

Rovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of Ateneo student Rene, who died during a team-building activity in Aurora, is seeking answers from Ateneo. She claims her son asked permission for a week-long training in Baler, which Ateneo did not mention in their statement.

MANILA, Philippines — Rovelyn Baterbonia arrived in Manila on Tuesday seeking answers after her son, Rene , died during a team-building activity at Ateneo de Manila University in Aurora yesterday.

In a statement released by Ateneo, Rene, 19, and Divine Adili, 21, died during a team-building activity in Aurora, but Rovelyn's statement says otherwise, as she claimed that her son asked permission for a week-long training in Baler.

"They didn't say anything about that type of training. If only I learned about that type of intensity of that 'training,' I would ask my son if he can do it, so that we can have a talk and decide about it," Rovelyn told the media at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

"I really don't know why that happened. He (Rene) just texted me and said, 'Mom, I will not have my phone on me for a week, since we have a training in Baler,' I told him to take care, and look after his body.

" "I thought it was just a training, not military training. " Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Rene, a 2025 Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Davao, dreamt of taking his family out of poverty when he chose to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

After Davao's silver finish in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa last May 24 to 31, Rene flew to Manila and was just one week in with the Blue Eagles. Advertisement "If I only knew that they have that type of training, I don't care even if we are poor... I will not allow my son," Rovelyn shared.

"Why did they go there with no rescue? " she stressed. Rovelyn also shared that Ateneo has not communicated with her since learning his son's death.

"They didn't even send me his picture. What is a simple, 'Ma'am, here's your son, we are sending him back in Manila,' there's nothing, I received nothing. Last night was the only night that I saw a picture of my son, and I got that photo online.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo De Manila University Rene Team-Building Activity Aurora Baler Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player Davao Team-Building Military Training Rescue Communication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ateneo players Rene Baterbonia, Divine Adili die from drowningAteneo's incoming star rookie Rene Baterbonia and foreign student-athlete Divine Adili drown during the Blue Eagles' team building in Aurora

Read more »

Ateneo recruit Rene Baterbonia, foreign student athlete Divine Adili die in drowning incidentThe Philippine sports community is mourning the loss of incoming Ateneo de Manila University rookie Rene Baterbonia and import Divine Adili, who both tragically died in a drowning incident on Monday, June 8.

Read more »

Deaths of Ateneo basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili prompt multi-stakeholder investigationThe Philippine Sports Commission will lead a panel including SBP, UAAP, CHED, and NYC to investigate the drowning deaths of two Ateneo Blue Eagles players during a team-building activity in Aurora. The panel will examine policies and protocols to strengthen safety in athletic training.

Read more »

Aurora police say deaths of Ateneo players Baterbonia, Adili a 'natural accident'Based on an investigation by the Aurora Police Provincial Office, Rene Baterbonia, Divine Adili, and other Ateneo players were walking in thigh-deep water as part of a team activity in the sea before they were swept away by strong currents

Read more »