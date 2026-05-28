Mother's Emotional Goodbye to OFW Husband Captured in Viral Video

A heart-wrenching video of a mother's emotional goodbye to her husband, a South Korean shipbuilder, has gone viral on social media.

A mother's emotional goodbye to her husband, a South Korea n shipbuilder, has been captured in a heart-wrenching video. R-jay, a 37-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker ( OFW ), has been working in South Korea for seven years.

He has been away from his family for most of his working years, and his two children, Atara, 10, and Elicia, 7, have grown up without seeing their father regularly. When R-jay's two-week vacation in the Philippines ended, his children were visibly distraught as they bid him farewell. In the video, Atara can be heard saying, 'Mommy, you look bad, Ma.

' The family of Christine and R-jay is known to be a happy one, and the children have inherited their mother's sense of humor, which is known to be sharp. As Christine tried to hold back her tears, she was seen breaking down in front of her children, saying, 'Mommy, ang pangit mo Ma.

' The video has gone viral on social media, with many netizens praising Christine's sense of humor and her children's resilience. Meanwhile, the Philippine weather bureau has warned of a 'danger' level heat index on Friday, May 29, 2026, in several areas across the country





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OFW South Korea Viral Video Mother's Emotional Goodbye Heat Index

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man uses AI to recreate mom's precious memories in viral birthday filmA heartwarming AI-generated video created by a son for his mother's birthday has touched millions online.

Read more »

Cristine Reyes Shares Emotional Proposal Story: 'It Happened on a Sunday Morning'Actress Cristine Reyes recounts the touching moment her partner Gio proposed to her on a typical Sunday morning before church, leaving her overwhelmed with emotion.

Read more »

Actress Cristine Reyes Shares Emotional Marriage Proposal Story with GioIn a recent episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, actress Cristine Reyes recounted how her boyfriend Gio proposed during a regular Sunday morning before church. She described Gio arriving at her room with a small paperbag, kneeling and asking for her hand in marriage, an emotional moment she immediately had their daughter Amarah record. Reyes also clarified that the proposal was not a grand spectacle but a sincere, intimate moment. She spoke about her previous marriage to MMA fighter Ali Khatibi, which was annulled in February 2024.

Read more »

Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault on Toddler by Mother's Live-in Partner, Sparking Debate on Corporal PunishmentA disturbing video capturing a three-year-old boy being violently kicked and stomped on by his mother's live-in partner has gone viral in the Philippines. The suspect, arrested under Republic Act 7610, claims it was discipline, but legal experts emphasize the clear line between reasonable correction and child abuse, noting the perpetrator lacked any legal guardianship. The incident reignites discussion on corporal punishment, with data showing hundreds of thousands of children suffer severe physical abuse under the guise of discipline annually.

Read more »