Robie Ondil struggles to bury her disabled son Kenneth in Valencia, Bukidnon, facing high costs and bureaucratic delays in securing financial aid for his grave.

Robie Ondil, a grieving mother in Bukidnon, is fighting to properly lay her son to rest after he passed away two months ago. Her fourteen-year-old child, Kenneth, who was a person with a disability, died due to acute respiratory failure and severe malnutrition. The tragedy began in September when Kenneth started refusing food and vomiting blood before he could no longer get out of bed.

Medical Decline and Funeral Costs

Kenneth was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened, but he did not survive the treatment. He was officially pronounced dead on September 30. Robie Ondil recalled the immense pain of losing her son, stating that she wished he could remain with her even in death. However, she had little time to mourn because she needed to arrange the burial immediately.

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The funeral parlor charged her family P17,000 for the casket and embalming services alone. Additional costs were required for the outfit, the framed photo for the casket, flowers, and the grave marker. This financial burden was significant for a family that had already lost their child to illness.

Official Support and Bureaucratic Hurdles

Robie Ondil turned to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Valencia, Bukidnon, to help cover the funeral expenses. Nicoh Carlo Lequin, a Social Welfare and Development Officer, confirmed that the agency provided a guarantee letter for P17,000. The assessment by the social worker determined this amount as necessary for the immediate needs.

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According to Lequin, the local government unit of Valencia settled the remaining P10,000 of that specific guarantee. However, the family still faced a major problem: Kenneth was buried in an unmarked grave under the ground with no visible sign or lapida. The initial support did not cover the final preparation of the burial site.

Later, Robie Ondil was informed that the local government unit of the municipality of San Fernando was distributing P2,000 in burial assistance for families of deceased persons with disabilities. She went to check on this fund but was told there were no available funds. When she returned on November 12, she was again informed that the budget had not yet been released.

Community Struggles and Official Explanations

After waiting in line for two hours at the mayor's office, Robie Ondil received only P50. Her brother, Reynald, expressed their frustration, noting that the amount was insufficient even for gasoline or candy given the high cost of living. Another sister, Ruth Bonghanoy, felt that such a small amount diminished the dignity of the deceased and the grief of the family.

Atty. Jacob Caipang, the LGU Administrator, clarified that the P50 was not from the official LGU burial assistance fund. He explained that the money came from a solicitation at the legislative building during a session. Caipang stated that the LGU provides at least P1,000 or more for burial needs, depending on the situation.

Engr. Vinsil Mauring, the Administrative Officer for the PDAO Designate, noted that the budget allocation for the year was over P2 million, including burial assistance. He mentioned that funds often run out halfway through the year due to the large number of indigent residents in the area.

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Impact of New Legislation and Future Support

Mayor Rogelio Yeke of San Fernando acknowledged the challenges of limited budgets. He promised to provide personal funds if government money was unavailable. Mauring explained that they are currently requesting budget augmentation to meet the demands of various programs, as funds are strictly coded in the budget.

The struggle highlights the importance of Republic Act number 12309, also known as the Free Funeral Service Act. Passed last year, this law aims to remove funeral expenses for families unable to pay. The act ensures that indigent families receive free caskets and burial services.

Asec. Irene Dumlao, a DSWD spokesperson, stated that the department is finalizing operational guidelines to implement free funeral services. These guidelines will cover the casket, wake, and burial processes. The goal is to prevent families like Robie Ondil's from facing such financial distress during their time of grief.

In response to the situation, the media program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho assisted the family in commissioning a lapida. They also provided financial aid to Robie Ondil to ensure her son has a proper grave marker. Despite the help, Robie Ondil expressed her sorrow, wishing she could have afforded the funeral without asking for charity from others.