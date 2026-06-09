Mother Grieves Son's Drowning During Ateneo Basketball Team Activity

The mother of Ateneo basketball player Rene Baterbonia questions the circumstances of his drowning during a team training activity in Aurora, demanding answers about why her son was made to swim with weights attached.

Rovelyn Baterbonia, mother of Ateneo Men's Basketball Team player Rene Baterbonia, is grieving deeply after her son drowned during what was described as a team 'training activity' in Aurora.

In an interview with GMA News' Mariz Umali, Rovelyn expressed she has many unanswered questions about her son's fate.

'I thought it was just training, not military training. What was that?

Then, he had no cellphone... Saturday, he had no cellphone until Sunday,' the mother said.

'That is really my big question. Why did they go to the sea? My son is a basketball player, not a swimmer.

' Rovelyn also questioned why weights were reportedly attached to Rene's arms and legs while he was swimming. 'They knew the weights they placed on his feet and hands were heavy.

Then they still made him go into the sea? Had they no pity? There were so many of them, why did they go there without rescue equipment or medics?

' she said. Furthermore, the university administration has reportedly been evasive about what happened during the activity.

'They did not send me even one picture. They did not say, 'Ma'am, here is your son. We recovered him from the sea. We will bring him to Manila.

' Nothing. They do not tell me anything,' she insisted.

'In just an instant, they destroyed my son's dream,' Rovelyn lamented. 'My big question is why? Why did they do that? There were so many of them and no one rescued him?

Why did they make my son swim with 20 kilos of weight?

' According to Ateneo, the incident occurred during a team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. Another student-athlete, Divine Adili, also died in the incident.

'The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones,' Ateneo said in a statement.

'The University is providing support to the families of Rene and Divine, as well as to their teammates and members of the Ateneo community affected by this tragedy. ' Initial findings from the PNP PRO 3 indicated that the victims were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters.

The PNP PRO 3 said that personnel from the Dipaculao Municipal Police Station responded immediately after receiving information about the incident and coordinated with relevant agencies for assistance. The tragedy has raised serious questions about the safety protocols during the activity. Rovelyn Baterbonia continues to seek justice for her son, demanding transparency from the university and the authorities. She recalls how her son loved basketball and had big dreams that were abruptly ended.

The Ateneo community remains in shock, with students and faculty expressing solidarity with the grieving families. Investigations are ongoing, and many are calling for a thorough probe to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Philippine National Police has assured the public that they are looking into the matter and will hold accountable anyone found negligent.

Meanwhile, Rovelyn struggles to come to terms with the loss, holding onto memories of her son's passion for the sport and his aspirations. She hopes that through her story, awareness will be raised about the dangers of unsafe training practices. The incident has sparked a national conversation about the responsibilities of educational institutions in ensuring the safety of their student-athletes during extracurricular activities. Many are questioning how such a tragedy could happen under the watch of coaches and university officials.

As the investigation unfolds, Rovelyn and other affected families await answers, seeking closure and justice for their lost loved ones





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Mother seeks answers after Ateneo student's death during team-building activityRovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of Ateneo student Rene, who died during a team-building activity in Aurora, is seeking answers from Ateneo. She claims her son asked permission for a week-long training in Baler, which Ateneo did not mention in their statement.

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