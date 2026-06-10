Most Filipinos Favor Allies with Like-Minded Nations in Defending WPS

A recent Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase Group found that 86% of Filipinos agreed that the government should defend the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with like-minded countries in accordance with the 2016 arbitral award. The survey also revealed the countries Filipinos want the Philippines to work with in defending the WPS.

Most Filipinos favor alliances with like-minded nations, particularly the United States , Japan , Australia , Canada , and South Korea , to defend the country's sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to the latest Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase Group and released on Wednesday.

The survey conducted from May 3 to May 7 found that 86 percent of respondents agreed the government should defend the WPS with like-minded countries in accordance with the 2016 arbitral award which ruled that the Philippines has exclusive sovereign rights over the WPS. Only 3 percent disagreed and 11 percent were undecided.

Mindanao led the region with the highest positive sentiment (91 percent agreed and 63 percent strongly agreed) followed by Metro Manila (90 percent agreed and 64 percent strongly agreed), the Visayas (86 percent agreed and 61 percent strongly agreed), and Luzon outside Metro Manila (82 percent agreed and 48 percent strongly agreed). Stratbase Institute president and CEO Victor Andres ‘Dindo’ Manhit said the findings showed that Filipinos want the government to firmly defend the WPS amid continued harassment by upholding the 2016 arbitral ruling, pursuing a strategy that combines principled diplomacy, credible defense, and working closely with allies and partners that uphold international law and support a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Respondents were also asked to pick at least five countries or organizations the Philippines should work with in defending the WPS. Based on the results, 84 percent wanted the government to work with the United States, followed by Japan (67 percent), Australia (57 percent), Canada (51 percent), and South Korea (44 percent).

By region, Metro Manila respondents registered the highest desire to work with the United States at 86 percent, followed by Luzon outside Metro Manila and Mindanao at both 85 percent, and Visayas at 79 percent. On the other hand, support for China appears to have been pulled upward by Mindanao where 23 percent of respondents said they wanted the government to work with Beijing to defend the WPS.

The figures for the United States and Japan were two and three percentage points higher, respectively, than their ratings in a similar Stratbase-commissioned survey conducted from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15 last year, where they got 82 percent and 64 percent, respectively. Manhit said these results suggested that Filipinos distinguish between countries that support the country’s lawful rights in the WPS and those whose actions have contributed to tensions in the area.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 respondents nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5. The poll’s findings were made public ahead of the 128th anniversary of Philippine independence from Spanish colonial rule, and a month before the country marks the 10th anniversary of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea. June 10 lotto: No jackpot winners in 6/55, 6/4





inquirerdotnet / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pulse Asia Survey Stratbase Group West Philippine Sea (WPS) Like-Minded Countries United States Japan Australia Canada South Korea China Indo-Pacific Diplomatic Strategy Credible Defense Philippine Independence South China Sea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NTF-WPS Confirms Presence of Chinese Structure in Shoal, Takes Diplomatic ActionThe National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) has confirmed the presence of a Chinese structure in the shoal and has taken diplomatic action with the Chinese government.

Read more »

Survey: 86% of Filipinos favor alliances with nations to defend WPSAlmost nine in 10 Filipinos believe that the PH should ally with like-minded nations to defend West Philippine Sea territory

Read more »

UP MSI launches webpage on WPS biodiversityWHAT is it like to conduct science in the country's westernmost inhabited island? At International Day of Biological Diversity and as the Philippines celebrates Month of the Ocean, the UP Marine Science Institute is launching a new webpage, featuring the marine life and research done in the Kalayaan Island Group over the years.

Read more »

DHSUD Imposes Housing Loan Moratorium for Earthquake‑Affected FilipinosThe Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development announced a moratorium on housing loan amortization for qualified beneficiaries affected by the recent earthquake, directing key shelter agencies to implement the pause from June 8 to July 7, 2026, with potential extensions based on damage severity.

Read more »