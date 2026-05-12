More than 40 Areas in the Philippines Expected to Experience 'Danger' Level Heat Index on May 12, 2026

State weather bureau PAGASA has issued a heat index forecast for the country, predicting that more than 40 areas will experience 'danger' level heat index on Wednesday, May 12, 2026. The heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature, making it more difficult for the body to cool down.

More than 40 areas across the country are expected to experience 'danger' level heat index on Wednesday , May 12 , 2026, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Based on PAGASA's five-day heat index forecast, the following areas may record heat index levels ranging from 44°C to 42°C: 45°C ISU Echague, Isabela TAU Camiling, Tarlac Butuan City, Agusan del Norte 44°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan Iba, Zambales Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas Alabat, Quezon Panglao International Airport, Bohol 43°C CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija Cubi Point.

, Subic Bay, Olongapo City Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City Infanta, Quezon Coron, Palawan San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Virac (Synop), Catanduanes Juban, Sorsogon CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur Mambusao, Capiz Catbalogan, Western Samare Tacloban City, Leyte Borongan, Eastern Samar Surigao City, Surigao del Norte Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur 42°C NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila Dagupan City, Pangasinan DMMMSU Bacnotan, La Union Baler (Radar), Aurora Casiguran, Aurora Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga San Ildefonso, Bulacan Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Aborian, Palawan Legazpi City, Albay Masbate City, Masbate BU-Guinobatan, Albay Roxas City, Capiz La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental Siquijor, Siquijor Mactan International Airport, Cebu Catarman, Northern Samar VSU-Baybay, Leyte Guiuan, Eastern Samar Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte Davao City, Davao del Sur Meanwhile, over 20 areas are expected to experience 'extreme caution' heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C. The following areas are expected to record 'not hazardous' heat index levels, or below 27°C: Baguio City, Benguet - 26°C BSU La Trinidad Benguet - 25°C Benguet Radar Tuba Benguet – 21°C The heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature.

High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat, making it more difficult for the body to cool down. —Vince Angelo Ferreras/RF GMA New





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heat Index Danger Level Extreme Caution Not Hazardous Relative Humidity Actual Air Temperature Human Body Cooling Down State Weather Bureau PAGASA Forecast Philippines Wednesday May 12 2026

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