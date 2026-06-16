More than 3,000 residents benefit from Rose Caravan in Lamitan City

The Reaching Out Serving Everyone (Rose) Caravan provided various services and assistance to over 3,000 residents in Lamitan City, Basilan, on June 15, 2026.

More than 3,000 residents from 10 villages in Lamitan City , Basilan , benefited from the various services and assistance provided during the Reaching Out Serving Everyone (Rose) Caravan conducted by the City Government of Lamitan at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Maloong Canal Elementary School on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The number of beneficiaries who received assistance during the outreach activity exceeded 3,000 individuals, according to Mary Christine Argonista, Rose Caravan focal person. The beneficiaries availed themselves of various services including medical and dental consultations, free haircut, distribution of school supplies, seedlings, slippers, blankets, towels, water containers, and emergency as well as hygiene kits. Qualified beneficiaries received 10 kilos of rice, while hot meals and packed meals were given to children. Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said that the R.O.

S.E. Caravan is their way of bringing government closer to the people, and they want every Lamiteño to feel that their government cares for them and is ready to serve them wherever they are. One of the lucky winners, Reynita Belandres, became emotional when her name was announced as one of the winners.

Belandres and her family had been living in a makeshift shelter for over six years, and she was in tears learning that they would finally have a permanent home. Furigay handed over the symbolic key and introduced the winners to the housing project where they will soon live. The Rose Caravan was first launched by the late Lamitan City Mayor Rosita Furigay during her term and has since been continued by the city government





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lamitan City Basilan Rose Caravan Reaching Out Serving Everyone City Government Of Lamitan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eliseo Art Silva's Mission to Resurrect Filipino Art and Culture in Los AngelesThe news highlights the artistic contributions of Eliseo Art Silva, a Corona-based artist dedicated to reviving what he calls a lost 'golden age' of Filipino art and culture. His works include the 'Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star' gateway in Historic Filipinotown, the 150-foot 'Gintong Kasaysayan, Gintong Pamana' mural at Unidad Park recognized by the Smithsonian, award-winning Philippine-themed Rose Parade floats, and a shrine at St. Columban Church, all celebrating Filipino heritage in America.

Read more »

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Says Coastal Uplifts Common After Earthquakes, Marcos Visits Sarangani Provincial Hospital and Malapatan National High School, P30,000 Financial Assistance for Damaged Houses, Search and Rescue Operations Halted Due to GeohazardsPHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol explained that coastal uplifts are common after earthquakes and are caused by the sudden release of accumulated stress. President Marcos visited the provincial hospital of Sarangani to check on the patients staying in tents for the meantime, as the hospital building was heavily damaged by the earthquake. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development pledged to give P30,000 financial assistance to the owners of 11,000 totally damaged houses. Marcos also said that Sarangani and General Santos City will receive P50 million each; South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat will get P30 million each; Davao Occidental and the Municipality of Glan, Sarangani will get P20 million each; and Zamboanga will get P15 million. Meanwhile, a woman was weeping amid the rainy weather as she waited for the recovery of the remains of her missing child and mother in Davao Occidental. The family of reportedly missing charcoal makers in Tboli, South Cotabato are also not losing their hopes, but the search and rescue operations were halted due to geohazards in the affected areas.

Read more »

Quezon City seen as lower-cost alternative to Makati officesQUEZON CITY is emerging as a cost-effective alternative to Makati for companies seeking flexible office space, with seat rates ranging from P8,500 to P12,000 compared with as much as P36,000 in the Makati central business district, according to property consultancy Savills Philippines.

Read more »

Mindanao Autonomous College appoints Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Jr as second presidentThe Mindanao Autonomous College Foundation, Incorporated in Lamitan City Basilan province installed Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Jr as its second school president during an investiture ceremony that coincided with the commencement of 239 postgraduate graduates. The appointment follows unanimous approval by the Board of Trustees citing his exemplary academic and professional credentials. The event highlighted the college's continued growth and recognition of faculty achievements.

Read more »