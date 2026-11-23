An OCTA Research survey found that 42% of adult Filipinos cited rising prices as the top national concern in September, up from 37% in July. The survey also showed higher wages and corruption as other major issues.

Rising prices remained the top issue Filipinos want the government to address, with concern over inflation growing further in September, according to an OCTA Research survey.

Vegetables are on display at a market in Quezon City, May 22, 2026. - PHILIPPINE STAR/MIGUEL DE GUZMAN The share of adult Filipinos citing rising cost of goods and services as an urgent national concern increased to 42% in September from 37% in July, OCTA Research said in a report released on Monday. The survey came as the Philippine inflation rate accelerated to 7.2% in September from 6.1% in August, driven mainly by higher food, transport, and utility costs.

Also read Filipinos Most Concerned With Rising Prices and Corruption

Higher wages ranked as the second most pressing concern, cited by 35% of respondents, up slightly from 34% in July. While fighting graft and corruption ranked third at 29%, although the figure dropped from 32% in July. Michael Henry Ll.

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Yusingco, senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. need not be a lame duck in his remaining less than two years in office, as he can still address these issues through reforms enacted by legislation.

"The can provide immediate but temporary relief for those who're struggling. But to address these concerns, they will require institutional reforms," Mr. Yusingco told "He can still address these public concerns in the next two years, but this will require championing legislative reforms in Congress," he said. Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Regional and Class Breakdowns Of Public Concerns

Concern over rising prices was highest in Balance Luzon at 46%, followed by Metro Manila at 41%, the Visayas at 38% and Mindanao at 37%. By socioeconomic class, concern was greater among Class E respondents at 44% and Class D respondents at 43% against 31% among Class ABC respondents. Calls for higher wages were strongest in Balance Luzon at 41%, compared with 33% each in Metro Manila and the Visayas, and 25% in Mindanao.

Concern about corruption was highest in Metro Manila at 35% and among Class ABC respondents at 41%, emerging as the top concern for the country's highest-income group. Corruption has also ranked third in three consecutive OCTA surveys and remained among the top five national concerns since September 2025, when the administration launched an investigation in alleged large-scale corruption in flood-mitigation projects.

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Other Social And Personal Priorities For Filipinos

Meanwhile, access to affordable food and free quality education were each cited by 20% of respondents. Concern over food affordability fell from 24% in July, while concern over reducing poverty rose to 16% from 12%. On personal concerns, staying healthy and avoiding illness remained the top priority at 66%. This was followed by having enough food every day at 48%, having savings at 43%, and having a secure, well-paying job or source of income at 40%.

Finishing schooling or providing education for children, and home ownership, were each cited by 37% of respondents. Avoiding serious crime was cited by 31%. OCTA Research said all personal concerns were slightly unchanged from July. The survey was conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, and 6 percentage points for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Survey Methodology And Historical Context

The survey was also reported by GMA News' 24 Oras, which noted that rising prices were the top concern in July 2026 as well, but the number of people worried over the hike in prices is 5% higher now. According to the report, 42% said that the government's priority should be controlling the prices of goods and services. The survey was conducted from September 28 to October 4, 2026 with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%, and a 95% confidence level.