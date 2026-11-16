Moody's Analytics Lowers Philippines GDP Growth Forecast for 2026

Moody's Analytics cuts the 2026 Philippines GDP growth forecast to 2.4 percent due to weak domestic demand and slower momentum following Q3 data.

Moody's Analytics has officially reduced its 2026 economic growth forecast for the Philippines to 2.4 percent, a significant downgrade from its previous projection of 3 percent. This revision, announced on Monday, directly responds to persistently weak domestic demand and a more rapid loss of economic momentum than anticipated during the third quarter. The financial intelligence firm, a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation established in 2007, noted that the latest gross domestic product data extended the disappointing trend observed in the preceding quarter, necessitating this downward adjustment in their outlook.

Third Quarter GDP Performance and Core Data

The Philippine economy expanded by 2.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, marking a deceleration from the upwardly revised 2.4 percent growth recorded in the second quarter. Moody's Analytics explicitly stated that the economy is losing momentum faster than market expectations had predicted, with growth figures falling short of both their own models and broader market forecasts. While resilient exports and government spending provided some support to the economic landscape, the firm determined these positive factors were insufficient to offset the particularly weak performance of domestic demand, which remains the primary drag on economic activity.

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Declining Investment and Household Spending Slowdown

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority reveals that gross capital formation, a key indicator of private investment, remained negative at 0.2 percent in the third quarter. This figure represents a slight improvement from the -2.0 percent contraction seen between July and September 2025, yet it continues to signal deep-seated hesitation among businesses regarding expansion and new project commitments. Moody's Analytics attributes this prolonged weakness in private investment to elevated political uncertainty and ongoing corruption controversies, which have significantly weighed on business confidence and prompted companies to defer critical investment decisions during this period.

Consumer behavior has also shifted markedly, with household final consumption expenditure growth slowing to 2.4 percent in the third quarter of 2025, down sharply from 4.0 percent in the prior quarter. The financial intelligence firm highlighted that households became increasingly restrained in their spending patterns, driven by persistent cost-of-living pressures. This decline in consumer expenditure, combined with the stalled private investment, creates a challenging environment for sustaining stronger economic growth, as domestic demand fails to provide the necessary engine for recovery and expansion.

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Inflationary Pressures and External Economic Challenges

Adding to the complexities of the domestic situation, inflationary pressures remain stubbornly high, with consumer prices rising by 7.8 percent year-on-year in October. This rate keeps inflation above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' target range of 2 to 4 percent for an eighth consecutive month, limiting the central bank's ability to ease monetary policy to stimulate growth. Moody's Analytics warned that the combination of elevated inflation and a weakening peso is likely to further constrain household spending power, thereby exacerbating the already weak domestic demand that is currently holding back the economy.

Looking beyond immediate domestic factors, the firm also pointed to potential headwinds from the global economic environment. Slower global growth could negatively impact remittance inflows, which serve as a key pillar supporting domestic consumption in the Philippines. Additionally, Moody's Analytics noted that elevated geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the external economic outlook, introducing additional uncertainty that could dampen export performance and investor sentiment in the coming quarters.

Sovereign Rating and Future Economic Outlook

While Moody's Analytics adjusted its growth forecast, its sister division, Moody's Ratings, maintains the Philippines' sovereign credit rating at Baa2 with a stable outlook. This rating sits one notch above the minimum investment grade threshold, reflecting a level of confidence in the country's ability to meet its financial obligations despite the current economic headwinds. The distinction between the two divisions allows for a nuanced view where creditworthiness remains intact even as growth projections are revised downward due to specific structural and cyclical challenges identified in the recent economic data.

Looking ahead, the convergence of weak private investment, restrained consumer spending, and high inflation presents a multifaceted challenge for Philippine economic managers. The firm's analysis suggests that without a significant reversal in business confidence or a stabilization of inflation, the economy may struggle to regain the traction needed to meet higher growth targets. The interplay between domestic political dynamics, global economic slowdowns, and internal cost pressures will likely dictate the pace of recovery in the months leading up to 2026.