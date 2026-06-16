Month-old pony becomes unlikely resident of Croatian apartment building

A month-old pony named Mile has become the newest resident of an apartment building in Rovinj, Croatia, after his mother rejected him at birth. The family, who run a small ranch and playroom for children, are providing round-the-clock care for the pony as he recovers from an operation.

A month-old pony named Mile has become the newest resident of an apartment building in Rovinj , Croatia , after his mother rejected him at birth. Mile's owners, Andjelka Josipovic and Kristijan Jelenic, are providing round-the-clock care for the pony as he recovers from an operation for a life-threatening infection in neighboring Slovenia.

The family, who run a small ranch and playroom for children in Bale, have taken in Mile temporarily and are caring for him until he is strong enough to return to the ranch. Mile spends his days with the other animals at the ranch but returns to Rovinj in the evening, where he sleeps on a mattress or sofa in the apartment. The family is hopeful that Mile will recover fully and be able to return to the ranch soon





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Croatia Rovinj Pony Apartment Building Round-The-Clock Care

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