Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa steps down following corruption claims by the opposition Democratic Party, awaiting parliamentary approval for his resignation.

Mongolia n President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa has officially announced his resignation on Tuesday, marking a significant political upheaval in the Central Asian nation. The decision follows intense pressure and accusations of corruption leveled against him and top officials by the opposition Democratic Party. This abrupt development occurred just days after the president was seen at a banquet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, on October 20, 2026.

Ukhnaa Resigns Following Opposition Pressure

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa confirmed his departure from the presidency in a statement reported by the official Montsame news agency. He acknowledged the demands of the opposition, stating that he agreed with the Democratic Party's assertion that he should step down to allow the truth to be established. The President emphasized his willingness to be investigated to restore his honor and clear his name, despite characterizing the allegations as attempts to defame and insult his office.

Also read US President Trump Expected at 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila Amid Regional Security Concerns

The allegations stem from the ruling Mongolian People's Party, which the opposition accuses of widespread graft and cronyism. By agreeing to step down, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa aims to facilitate a transparent investigation into these serious claims. This move is intended to resolve the political deadlock and allow for a thorough examination of the accusations that have plagued his administration since he took office in 2021.

Opposition Claims Drive Political Crisis

The Democratic Party has been vocal in its opposition to the current administration, specifically targeting the integrity of the ruling Mongolian People's Party. Their campaign has focused on allegations of systemic corruption and unfair privilege enjoyed by top government officials. These accusations have gained significant traction, leading to increased public scrutiny and political instability within the country.

Advertisement

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's acceptance of the opposition's demand signals a rare concession in Mongolian politics. The President's statement indicates a strategic decision to prioritize national stability and his personal legal standing over remaining in office. This development highlights the growing influence of the Democratic Party and its ability to force high-level accountability from the highest office in the land.

Constitutional Process for Resignation Approval

The resignation of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is not yet final and requires formal approval under Mongolian constitutional law. The 126-member State Great Khural, the country's unicameral parliament, must vote to accept his resignation. Until this legislative body grants its consent, the President's departure remains a procedural formality rather than an immediate reality.

The upcoming parliamentary proceedings will be closely watched by political analysts and the international community. The State Great Khural's decision will determine the next steps in the political transition and the timeline for investigations into the alleged corruption. Meanwhile, the absence of the President during the recent diplomatic engagements in Berlin, such as the meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, underscores the sudden shift in the nation's political landscape.