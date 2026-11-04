Mohammad Sheikdugar Dies After Falling From SUV on EDSA

Mohammad Sheikdugar died after falling from an SUV driven by a scammer on EDSA. The victim hung onto the vehicle while trying to recover his phone.

Mohammad Sheikdugar has died following a tragic incident on EDSA southbound in the Ortigas area, where he fell from an SUV that accelerated away from him. The fatal accident occurred after the driver sped off instead of paying for the mobile phone the victim was attempting to sell to a suspected scammer.

The Fatal Incident On EDSA Southbound

Dashcam footage captured by Mark Salazar for 24 Oras on Wednesday shows Mohammad holding onto the side of the moving vehicle before tumbling to the ground. Despite the clear visual evidence of the man falling, the SUV did not stop and continued driving away from the scene. This lack of assistance contributed to the severity of the injuries Mohammad sustained during the fall.

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Scam Tactics And Victim Testimony

Muslima Sarib Sheikdugar, the mother of the victim, identified the driver as a scammer who deceived her son under the pretense of purchasing his cellphone. She described the harrowing moments after arriving at the hospital, stating that medical staff were suctioning blood from Mohammad due to severe hemorrhaging. She reported that he entered a coma the next day and lost the ability to speak entirely.

Sequence Of Events In Greenhills

The confrontation began at a fast food restaurant in Greenhills, where Mohammad was meeting with the supposed buyer accompanied by his girlfriend, Donalyn. The suspect claimed he could not find parking and instructed Mohammad to enter the vehicle. Once inside, the buyer used confusing tactics to obtain the phone, promising payment at a bank instead of completing the transaction on the spot.

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Escalation And Driver Refusal To Stop

At the bank, the suspect ordered Donalyn to exit the vehicle to remove something blocking the parking spot, yet refused to park the car. When Mohammad attempted to retrieve his phone, the buyer threatened him with a gun. Mohammad tried to block the SUV from leaving, but the driver reversed and then sped forward, forcing Mohammad to cling to the exterior of the vehicle.

Investigation Status And Missing Evidence

Mohammad Sheikdugar passed away on Tuesday, marking the end of a struggle that began with a simple sales transaction gone wrong. The dashcam footage failed to capture a clear view of the SUV's license plate, leaving the family without definitive proof to identify the driver. Authorities including the Mandaluyong Police and the Manila Development Authority have not yet responded to inquiries regarding the case.